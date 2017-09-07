Jaguar Land Rover Announce Plans To Electrify All Models Beginning in 2020

Jaguar also used the event to show off a new, electrified retrofit of the E-Type. Called the E-Type Zero, Jaguar Land Rover Classic swapped the six-cylinder for a new electric powertrain. Jaguar says the E-Type Zero can hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and have a range of 170 miles.

Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year," said Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth at the company's Tech Fest taking place at the University of the Arts London.

It seems Volvo has started a trend when it announced back in July that all their models beginning in 2019 would be electrified in some form, i.e. hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. Today, Jaguar Land Rover announced that it would be doing the same thing beginning in 2020. Much like Volvo, JLR's electrification plans include electrics, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids.

EVERY JAGUAR AND LAND ROVER LAUNCHED FROM 2020 WILL BE ELECTRIFIED

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified. The company made the announcement at its inaugural Tech Fest, a series of debates and a free public exhibition about the future of mobility.

Commitment to electrification demonstrated with new electric models from Jaguar’s past, present and future at inaugural Tech Fest event

Past – iconic Jaguar E-type now electrified for the 21st century

Present – all-new electric Jaguar I-PACE Concept, the SUV that combines a supercar silhouette with sports car performance, goes on sale next year

Future – visionary FUTURE-TYPE virtual concept imagines autonomous, connected, electric and shared mobility for 2040 and beyond

Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest takes place at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London

Free-to-enter festival open from Friday 8 September to Sunday 10 September

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified. The company made the announcement at its inaugural Tech Fest, a series of debates and a free public exhibition about the future of mobility.

"Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year," said Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.

Jaguar E-type Zero

The electric Jaguar E-type Zero future-proofs one of the world’s most famous cars. Acclaimed by Enzo Ferrari as “the most beautiful car in the world”, the E-type now combines breathtaking design with electric power for the first time. E-type Zero is based on a 1968 Series 1.5 Roadster and features a cutting-edge electric powertrain for 0-60mph in just 5.5sec. It was engineered by Jaguar Classic at the company’s new Classic Works in Warwickshire, UK.

Jaguar I-PACE Concept

With I-PACE we started with a clean sheet and engineered a bespoke, tailored, pure electric SUV from the ground up, creating a beautiful design with everyday practicality. It’s a performance SUV, it looks stunning, is great to drive and will be on sale next year.

Jaguar FUTURE-TYPE

The Jaguar FUTURE-TYPE is a vision for the car of 2040 and beyond. The fully autonomous virtual concept explores mobility for the connected world of tomorrow, where vehicles could be shared not owned.

With Future Type’s interface you can separately access your different digital orbits of work, family or play, dialling up what you do need, and dialling down what you don’t.

At its heart is Sayer – the intelligent steering wheel that will revolutionise the way you live your life. Named after Malcolm Sayer, designer of the E-type, this steering wheel doesn't just stay in your car – it lives in your home and becomes your trusted companion.

Sayer is the first voice activated AI steering wheel that will be able to carry out hundreds of tasks. The advanced speech recognition software will allow it to answer your questions, connect you to the news, organise your travel and select your entertainment.

Sayer knows what's in your fridge and can even order your shopping or a pizza. You will never run out of milk again. It will be your go-to device. It is not just the ‘key’ to your car, it’s your membership card for our on-demand service club. A club which offers either sole ownership or the option of sharing the car with others in your community.

For our customers, driving is about much more than getting from A to B. It’s about living life from A to Z. You will always be able to experience the sheer thrill of driving with the option to take the wheel. But this is a steering wheel like never before.