    Next Generation Jeep Compass Unvieled in Italy

      Jeep's new Compass gets electrified

    Two 2026 Jeep Compasses - European ModelAt a press conference today, Stellantis unveiled the third-generation Jeep Compass.  This version for Europe is expected to be close to the version we will see in North America with some tweaks to the powertrain and lighting options. The Compass' direction in North America has been in flux after the sudden departure of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in December of 2024.  More on that later.

    While the new Compass cuts a familiar shape with the present model, it is built on an entirely new platform capable of supporting gas, electric, and hybrid configurations. Now blockier and more rugged looking the new Jeep Compass retains all the familiar Jeep styling cues. The taillights are in an X-pattern with an illuminated Jeep logo between.  European models get matrix LED headlights, however difficulty with regulatory agencies in the U.S. mean that this feature is unlikely to make the trip across the pond.

    Built on the Stellantis STLA Medium, the Compass has also grown. Now 6.1-inches longer than its predecessor, the Compass moves firmly into the size class occupied by the Toyota RAV-4 and Honda CR-V.  Stellantis already uses this platform for two Peugeots, a Citroen, and an Opel.

    In Europe, the powertrain offerings will include a 148 horsepower mild-hybrid, a 195 horsepower plug-in hybrid, and three fully electric options ranging from a 213 horsepower front-wheel drive model to up to 375 horsepower for the top-line all-wheel drive model. Introduced on the Compass, a new, more powerful rear motor with an additional 65 peak horsepower 2026 Jeep Compass - European Model - Interior Dashboardand 171 lb-ft of torque that when run though the 14:1 reducer provides an available 3100 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. Jeep claims this gives the Compass the ability to climb a 20-degree slope with zero traction at the front wheels.  While battery sizes were not mentioned, on the European cycle, Jeep says the battery-electric version will be available with up to 403 miles of range. The STLA Medium platform is a 400v architecture and in the European Compass supports 160kw DC-fast charging.

    As it is a Jeep, when properly equipped it maintains its off-road chops. It has 7.9-inches of ground clearance when opting for all-wheel drive, 20-degree approach, 15-degree breakover, and 26-degree departure angles plus a water fording depth of up to 18.5 inches. All-wheel drive models come standard with hill-decent control.

    The completely revamped interior is modern without going crazy with large screens. The ultra-wide 16-inch radio screen sits nicely at the top of the center stack while a 10-inch reconfigurable digital gauge screen keeps the driver informed. Jeep did keep plenty of physical buttons, but they are capacitive / haptic touch. Level-2 autonomous driving will be available in certain trims. 

    For European consumption, the Jeep Compass will be built at Stellantis' Melfi plant in Italy.

    2026 Jeep Compass - European Model - Rear ViewCompass for the U.S.

    As we mentioned earlier, the Compass for the U.S. has been delayed due to the departure of the Stellantis CEO.  The speculation is that Tavares had pushed for the Compass to be released in battery-electric form first with hybrid options to come later and after he left the brand changed direction to release the hybrid first.  Further complicating matters now is that the Compass in North America is to be manufactured at Stellantis' Brampton Assembly Plant in Canada and the tariffs imposed by President Trump have threatened to upend those production plans.  U.S. customers are likely to be waiting a while longer for the third-generation Compass than our European friends who will be able to purchase one later this year.

    Jeep Unsure of Direction on Compass
    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over dispute with company board
     

