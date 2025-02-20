Jump to content
    Jeep Unsure of Direction on Compass

      Already significantly delayed, Stellantis pushes the production of the next generation Jeep Compass back further.

    Stellantis has paused all work at its Brampton Assembly Plant while it decides the fate of the next generation Jeep Compass. Production of pilot models of the next generation Compass was originally to begin on January 20th, however, the company decided last autumn to move the pilot production start date into May of 2025.

    Originally scheduled to go into full production in February of 2026 as a fully electric vehicle with a gasoline version offered later. The sudden resignation of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in December of 2024 has Stellantis reevaluating product roadmaps across all of its brands.

    Stellantis has not said how long the pause in activity would be nor if there would be any temporary layoffs. They did state that their investment plans to retool the plant have not changed.

    Prior to shutting down for retooling, the Brampton plant was the home to the Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger. The retooled facility is planned to support vehicles on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform that can support electric, hybrids, and gasoline vehicles. The Compass was set to go into production for the European market in 2025 with production in Melfi, Italy, later expanding to North America and global markets the following year.

    A source inside the company said, “I believe they’re reevaluating whether a battery-electric Jeep Compass makes sense for the North American market”.

    G. David Felt

    Right now, due to the craziness in DC and the attempts to stop the IRA program which should not happen, everyone it would seem is in Pause mode to see what really happens. I suspect a number of products will die, others will be delayed, and stagnation will happen this year in the auto industry.

    Drew Dowdell
    13 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Right now, due to the craziness in DC and the attempts to stop the IRA program which should not happen, everyone it would seem is in Pause mode to see what really happens. I suspect a number of products will die, others will be delayed, and stagnation will happen this year in the auto industry.

    Well, Brampton is also in Canada, which makes building it there problematic with tweeter dee and tweeter dumb in office.

    • Agree 3
    G. David Felt
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Well, Brampton is also in Canada, which makes building it there problematic with tweeter dee and tweeter dumb in office.

    Just saw the CFO of GM state that they have brought on additional ships to draw down their port inventories in South Korea, China, Canada and Mexico and will stuff new built auto's all over the US ahead of the Tariffs to ensure the ability to sell at a reasonable price new auto.

    Dealerships need to plan for inventory bloat ahead of the tariff implementation.

    Kia, Hyundai, Genesis had been using the port of Seattle to bring in their auto's that would get trucked up to Canada, now they are going direct to Canada.

    Robert Hall

    Jeep's forward direction in general seems muddled at this point...horrible quality and inflated prices have hurt them with many models.   The Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer hasn't done well against GM's big SUVs.  The WL Grand Cherokee is so bland (nice interior though).  The Wrangler remains a popular but pricey novelty.   And they don't have a replacement yet for the Cherokee..the last Cherokee was too close to the Compass in size..

    smk4565

    In true Stellantis fashion, they should make the Compass about $55k to compete with the Land Rover Evoque so that when they don't sell they can discount then $13k like the Dodge Hornet and still not sell any.

    On 2/21/2025 at 11:30 AM, G. David Felt said:

    Just saw the CFO of GM state that they have brought on additional ships to draw down their port inventories in South Korea, China, Canada and Mexico and will stuff new built auto's all over the US ahead of the Tariffs to ensure the ability to sell at a reasonable price new auto.

    Dealerships need to plan for inventory bloat ahead of the tariff implementation.

    Kia, Hyundai, Genesis had been using the port of Seattle to bring in their auto's that would get trucked up to Canada, now they are going direct to Canada.

    All they have to do is put the Hellcat in the Wrangler for $130,000 and then all of a sudden that $60k Wrangler with a 4-cylinder looks like a smoking deal.

