Jeep Unsure of Direction on Compass

Stellantis has paused all work at its Brampton Assembly Plant while it decides the fate of the next generation Jeep Compass. Production of pilot models of the next generation Compass was originally to begin on January 20th, however, the company decided last autumn to move the pilot production start date into May of 2025.

Originally scheduled to go into full production in February of 2026 as a fully electric vehicle with a gasoline version offered later. The sudden resignation of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in December of 2024 has Stellantis reevaluating product roadmaps across all of its brands.

Stellantis has not said how long the pause in activity would be nor if there would be any temporary layoffs. They did state that their investment plans to retool the plant have not changed.

Prior to shutting down for retooling, the Brampton plant was the home to the Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger. The retooled facility is planned to support vehicles on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform that can support electric, hybrids, and gasoline vehicles. The Compass was set to go into production for the European market in 2025 with production in Melfi, Italy, later expanding to North America and global markets the following year.

A source inside the company said, “I believe they’re reevaluating whether a battery-electric Jeep Compass makes sense for the North American market”.

