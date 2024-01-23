2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Will Share EV Platform

The parent company for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM announced details of the new STLA Large platform. Stellantis says this flexible architecture will underpin vehicles at Dodge and Jeep later this year. Confirmed by Jeep, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV will arrive this fall. Dodge released a few teaser images of the 2025 Charger on social media, saying it will be "available later 2024"

Since these announcements started last week, it isn't surprising that Stellantis revealed the STLA-L platform. This will underpin six unspecified vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Chrysler. Interestingly, STLA Large can accommodate hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. The EV platforms will be available with either a 400- or 800-volt architecture. Reports online say the Dodge Charger will be offered as an EV and an ICE possibly with the Hurricane 500+ horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six.

Keeping with engines, STLA-L supports transverse and longitudinal engine layouts and limited-slip differentials. Stallantis points out that STLA-C can handle "extreme power that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V8s". Since Dodge's Challenger SRT Demon 180, the swan-song for the Challenger makes 1,025 horsepower, there could again be Challengers with over 1,000 horsepower. Jeep's Wagoneer S has 4xe capability with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology while producing 600 horsepower with 0-60 MPH in around 3.5 seconds.

Stellantis is providing two battery capacities from 85.0 to 118.0 kWh, although we don't know if that is net or gross capacity. These EVs have a targeted driving range of 500 miles for sedans with an 800-volt architecture. These estimates are for the more optimistic WLTP test, so the real range should be around 425, still very impressive. Stellantis says that it will use silicon carbide for the semiconductor material which is used to minimize power loss. Porsche does the same with its PPE platform in the upcoming Macan EV. Over-the-air (OTA) updates will allow these powertrain performance upgrades during the course of the vehicle's life. There will have next-generation technology will include STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA Drive.