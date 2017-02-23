Next Wrangler To Boast Hybrid Powertrain, But Not Sure What Tech Will Be Used

Jeep is planning to offer a hybrid version of the next Wrangler, but it will be some time before it comes to fruition.

Speaking with Auto Express, Jeep head Mike Manley said there are plans to offer some sort hybridisation,

"We have continued our studies on hybridisation for the Wrangler, and it’s a balance for us. Obviously there are loads of different hybrid technologies, from mild to 48v through to full battery-electric," said Manley.

But don't expect Jeep to do a full-EV version of the next Wrangler.

“For the Wrangler you need to strike the right balance; we don’t want to do something that will leave you stranded on a hillside. So for me, full battery EV is not a great fit. But hybridisation works well with the brand because of the attributes that come with electric motors – not just the torque, but also the control.”

If we were to take a guess what the hybrid powertrain could look like, we're thinking a turbo-four paired up with an electric motor. We would expect to see a hybrid Wrangler sometime after 2020.

Source: Auto Express