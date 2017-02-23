  • Sign in to follow this  
    Next Wrangler To Boast Hybrid Powertrain, But Not Sure What Tech Will Be Used

    By William Maley

      • Hybrid Wrangler? Jeep's boss says it is in the cards.

    Jeep is planning to offer a hybrid version of the next Wrangler, but it will be some time before it comes to fruition.

    Speaking with Auto Express, Jeep head Mike Manley said there are plans to offer some sort hybridisation,

    "We have continued our studies on hybridisation for the Wrangler, and it’s a balance for us. Obviously there are loads of different hybrid technologies, from mild to 48v through to full battery-electric," said Manley.

    But don't expect Jeep to do a full-EV version of the next Wrangler.

    “For the Wrangler you need to strike the right balance; we don’t want to do something that will leave you stranded on a hillside. So for me, full battery EV is not a great fit. But hybridisation works well with the brand because of the attributes that come with electric motors – not just the torque, but also the control.”

    If we were to take a guess what the hybrid powertrain could look like, we're thinking a turbo-four paired up with an electric motor. We would expect to see a hybrid Wrangler sometime after 2020.

    Source: Auto Express

    dfelt

    Very cool and interesting, but I wonder how well it will sell as the Wrangler crowd is pretty much good blue blood common folk. I wonder if this will sell well for them if at all. 

    I would expect and they should do first the Cherokee, GS, etc. as those are more main line street auto's where a Hybrid would totally make sense.

    Scout

    Hybred Wrangler. Because electric motors and battery banks love dirt, mud, sand, water, snow, and whatever other elements the Wrangler is designed to be in. Hybred Wrangler,. Because adding weight to what is supposed to be small and maneuverable is somehow a good idea. Hybred Wrangler, because adding more complexity and fail points on a trail vehicle is what the 4X4 community is beginning for. 

     

    Hybred Wrangler, because FCA is retarded. 

    Stew
    24 minutes ago, Scout said:

    Hybred Wrangler. Because electric motors and battery banks love dirt, mud, sand, water, snow, and whatever other elements the Wrangler is designed to be in. Hybred Wrangler,. Because adding weight to what is supposed to be small and maneuverable is somehow a good idea. Hybred Wrangler, because adding more complexity and fail points on a trail vehicle is what the 4X4 community is beginning for. 

     

    Hybred Wrangler, because FCA is retarded. 

    It has it's merit in the instant low end torque provided by the electric motors.  I am sure they will be well protected from the elements.  It isn't like you have to buy it, or it is more than a concession to the EPA.  The turbo 4 and Pentastar will be the top sellers by a long shot.  There is sill rumor of a diesel coming as well. 

    Scout
    24 minutes ago, Stew said:

    It has it's merit in the instant low end torque provided by the electric motors.  I am sure they will be well protected from the elements.  It isn't like you have to buy it, or it is more than a concession to the EPA.  The turbo 4 and Pentastar will be the top sellers by a long shot.  There is sill rumor of a diesel coming as well. 

    Hybred Wrangler, because it would not make more sense for FCA to hybredize half their other cars and SUV's to bring up the average. Because stuffing a hellcat engine in everything is going to meet EPA regulations. 

     

    I'm not saying there is absolutely no merit for it. But I am saying FCA could take any number of different paths and achieve the same or better outcomes. Like perhaps taking a large family type car, Charger comes to mind, and making it something a family could see benefits from. I'm sure the Durango could benefit from hybred technology of some sort. I can think of a number of ways to implement hybred technology in the FCA lineup that could benefit FCA and it's costumers before looking at the Wrangler.   Like I said, the 4X4 community isn't exactly clamoring for this. However there are a number of other buyers that would welcome such things. Buy them in bigger numbers making it a win for both consumer and FCA. I just see this as more poor decisions from the brain of FCA. I suppose I'm not even surprised anymore by what they do. 

    Stew
    27 minutes ago, Scout said:

    Hybred Wrangler, because it would not make more sense for FCA to hybredize half their other cars and SUV's to bring up the average. Because stuffing a hellcat engine in everything is going to meet EPA regulations. 

     

    I'm not saying there is absolutely no merit for it. But I am saying FCA could take any number of different paths and achieve the same or better outcomes. Like perhaps taking a large family type car, Charger comes to mind, and making it something a family could see benefits from. I'm sure the Durango could benefit from hybred technology of some sort. I can think of a number of ways to implement hybred technology in the FCA lineup that could benefit FCA and it's costumers before looking at the Wrangler.   Like I said, the 4X4 community isn't exactly clamoring for this. However there are a number of other buyers that would welcome such things. Buy them in bigger numbers making it a win for both consumer and FCA. I just see this as more poor decisions from the brain of FCA. I suppose I'm not even surprised anymore by what they do. 

    I think we will see hybrids on more, like the Challenger and Charger, but not until the new models appear on the new platform.  I am guessing it would take a lot of cash to make the LX platform hybrid compatible.  

