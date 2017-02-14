Rumorpile: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Could Appear At New York

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' New York showing looks to be all performance. We already know the Dodge Challenger Demon which looks to be even madder than the Hellcat will show up, but there is also the possibility of a high-performance Jeep coming as well.

Motor Authority has learned from a source that Jeep will be showing the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk - the one with the Hellcat V8 - in New York. This follows a report from last year where Jeep CEO Mike Manley said the model would debut sometime in 2017.

The Trackhawk is one of the worst kept secrets in the past few years. Various spy photos and videos have shown Grand Cherokee mules of all sorts running around with key changes to indicate a more powerful engine - larger vents and brakes for example. A number have also reported the distinctive sound of the Hellcat V8. It is still unclear if the Trackhawk will get the full 707 horsepower or be detuned.

Source: Motor Authority