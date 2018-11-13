Since last August, we have been calling Jeep's upcoming Wrangler pickup the Scrambler. But a new report says that the name of the truck will be Gladiator.

The Jeep Scrambler Forum obtained a screenshot of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' media site titled “2020 Jeep Gladiator.” Reportedly, this page included mentions of the Sport, Overland, and Rubicon trims. The page has since been deleted. A source told the forum, “I actually went to the media site and saw the page. I saw it on my iPhone browser and on Google Chrome.”

A Jeep spokesman declined to comment when asked by Automobile.

While most people will know the Gladiator name from the 2005 concept shown at the Detroit Auto Show, the Gladiator name was used on Jeep trucks from the 1960's.

We'll find out if Gladiator, Scrambler, or something else appears on the truck at the LA Auto Show on November 28th.