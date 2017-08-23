  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Rumorpile: Wrangler Pickup To Wear Scrambler Nameplate

    By William Maley

      • Also, some details on the frame and engines

    The next-generation Jeep Wrangler will see the return of a pickup body style. According to a new report, the truck will be wearing an iconic name, Scrambler.

    Jeep Scrambler Forum (sister site to JL Wrangler Forums) has learned from sources that Jeep has picked the name last seen on the CJ-8 from the 1980's. They also obtained some CAD files showing an alleged frame and axles for the Scrambler. The drawing shows the Scrambler and Wrangler Unlimted frames. Compared to the Unlimted, the Scrambler looks quite different with a different arrangement of bars and bracing towards the back. It is also longer, about 33 inches according to the forum.

    As for engines, the Scrambler will have the 3.0L turbodiesel V6 with start-stop according to a dealer system computer. The turbo 2.0L and 3.6L V6 aren't listed, but this is most likely due to FCA building out their system.

    One interesting tidbit is the Scrambler will have a removable top. The dealer system reveals there will be two hardtop and a softtop.

    Source: Jeep Scrambler Forum

    • Upvote 2

      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Jeep

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272
    14 hours ago, Guest Not a Fan said:

    Is it me or does that look like a picture from 1975?  Nothing nice about a bunch of stickers.

    Because that is the last one made and it was in the 80's not 1975.

     

    This is long overdue and just in time for future Chinese ownership.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    14 hours ago, Guest Not a Fan said:

    Is it me or does that look like a picture from 1975?  Nothing nice about a bunch of stickers.

    As I posted about this yesterday here:

    Just follow the link to the site that has the updated picture of the new Scrambler.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×