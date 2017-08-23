Rumorpile: Wrangler Pickup To Wear Scrambler Nameplate

The next-generation Jeep Wrangler will see the return of a pickup body style. According to a new report, the truck will be wearing an iconic name, Scrambler.

Jeep Scrambler Forum (sister site to JL Wrangler Forums) has learned from sources that Jeep has picked the name last seen on the CJ-8 from the 1980's. They also obtained some CAD files showing an alleged frame and axles for the Scrambler. The drawing shows the Scrambler and Wrangler Unlimted frames. Compared to the Unlimted, the Scrambler looks quite different with a different arrangement of bars and bracing towards the back. It is also longer, about 33 inches according to the forum.

As for engines, the Scrambler will have the 3.0L turbodiesel V6 with start-stop according to a dealer system computer. The turbo 2.0L and 3.6L V6 aren't listed, but this is most likely due to FCA building out their system.

One interesting tidbit is the Scrambler will have a removable top. The dealer system reveals there will be two hardtop and a softtop.

Source: Jeep Scrambler Forum