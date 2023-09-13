The Jeep Gladitator gets a gentle refresh for 2024

Jeep is understandably reluctant to mess with success, and the Jeep Gladiator has been one of the brand's greatest success stories in the last decade. So when it came time to give the Gladiator a nip-tuck, Jeep went in with the gentlest of hands.

The biggest visual update is a refresh of Jeep's iconic 7-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, and seven all-new wheel designs. Inside is a redefined interior with more technology and amenities, including available 12-way power-adjustable front seats and all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with a best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with improved speech intelligibility.

Two new trims are available; Mojave X and Rubicon X, which expand Gladiator’s portfolio with an integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers, and Nappa leather-trimmed 12-way power-adjustable front seats.

New safety features for Gladiator are standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), and standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above).

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available for ordering now.