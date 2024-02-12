Starting in 2025 with select EVs, Stellantis vehicles in North America will begin using the SAE J3400 charging connector, more commonly known as NACS. The NACS connector is an evolution of the Tesla plug and is backward compatible. Stellantis was the last large holdout to adopt NACS and this move effectively completes the commitment from all companies to switch to the new standard. An adapter will be made available for owners of vehicles equipped with a CCS port. (At the time of this writing, the only CCS equipped vehicle offered in the US by Stellantis is the Fiat 500e).
Stellantis is one of the seven auto makers that have joined forces to build IONNA, a new charging network to rival Tesla's. IONNA aims to build 30,000 charge points across North America by 2030. IONNA charge points will be equipped with both CCS and NACS plugs, with the first stations opening later this year.
What is missing from this release is any mention of Tesla Supercharger network access for Stellantis-brand vehicle owners. We've reached out to Stellantis for clarification and will report back.
