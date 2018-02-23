Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Kia Has No Plans For Truck, A-Segment Crossover

    But they are interested in creating their own performance sub-brand

    While automakers are going crazy in terms planning new crossovers, Kia is showing some restraint. Speaking with Wards Auto, Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motors America said the company doesn't see an opportunity to introduce an A-Segment crossover.

    “I don’t think we see an opportunity there. We have a lot of coverage in the marketplace now, and that is not a priority at this point. I think we would see more opportunity in C-segment (CUVs) then we would in A- or B-(segment models),” said Hedrick.

    Kia will also not join Hyundai with entering the pickup truck market.

    “It’s a big step to take and I think it’s a major commitment.” 

    Hedrick points out that Nissan and Toyota have had issues in trying make a dent into the stronghold of large pickups by Ford, GM, and Ram.

    "It’s a fierce battle. You have to go into it eyes wide open,” said Hedrick.

    One interesting tidbit from Ward Auto's piece is that Kia is considering doing something similar to Hyundai's N performance sub-brand.

    Source: Wards Auto


    Go to articles Kia

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    I think Kia is smart to not go into the full size pickup truck war as well as the a-class subcompact market. Performance is always desirable by all fans so taking their existing products and offering a performance version of some would be a smart move.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×