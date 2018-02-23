Kia Has No Plans For Truck, A-Segment Crossover

While automakers are going crazy in terms planning new crossovers, Kia is showing some restraint. Speaking with Wards Auto, Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motors America said the company doesn't see an opportunity to introduce an A-Segment crossover.

“I don’t think we see an opportunity there. We have a lot of coverage in the marketplace now, and that is not a priority at this point. I think we would see more opportunity in C-segment (CUVs) then we would in A- or B-(segment models),” said Hedrick.

Kia will also not join Hyundai with entering the pickup truck market.

“It’s a big step to take and I think it’s a major commitment.”

Hedrick points out that Nissan and Toyota have had issues in trying make a dent into the stronghold of large pickups by Ford, GM, and Ram.

"It’s a fierce battle. You have to go into it eyes wide open,” said Hedrick.

One interesting tidbit from Ward Auto's piece is that Kia is considering doing something similar to Hyundai's N performance sub-brand.

Source: Wards Auto