Land Rover Isn't A Planning Model To Slot Above the Range Rover

Range Rover sits as Land Rover's crown jewel by providing the ability to go anywhere with a number of luxury amenities. But would Land Rover consider adding a model to sit above the Range Rover to take on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls' upcoming SUV?

"It would strategically be the wrong thing," said Joe Eberhardt, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America.

"That car defines the Land Rover brand and the Range Rover family; it is really the epitome of that line, and to dethrone that would not be the right move."

Eberhardt explained that by adding a new model to sit above the Range Rover would only hurt the equity in the name. He used the example of Mercedes' Maybach debacle from the previous decade.

"That never worked for a whole number of reasons, but one of them was, what does that say about the S class?" Eberhardt said.

"And they have — from my perspective — fixed that now by saying, 'Well, within the S class there's actually the highest execution of it that happens to be called Maybach that doesn't sit on top of the S class; it's an extension of it.' "

Instead, Land Rover will create "bespoke iterations" of the Range Rover that will allow them to compete with the ultra-luxury SUVs.

