If you want a Range Rover Evoque Coupe, you might want to snap up a 2017 model as soon as possible. Motor Authority reports that Land Rover will stop selling the Evoque Coupe in the U.S. at the end of this year. The reason given was due to slow sales. Surprisingly, Motor Authority notes that the Evoque Convertible outsells the coupe.

Last month, Land Rover announced some changes to the 2018 Evoque lineup with the big news being an all-new turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder. The new engine produces either 237 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque or 286 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Source: Motor Authority