Rumorpile: Land Rover Developing the Road Rover Lineup

Autocar is reporting that Land Rover is developing a new line of vehicles that will be focused more on-road capability and use electric powertrains. The models will still feature some sort of some off-road capability.

Called Road Rover, the first model is being developed in parallel with the next-generation Jaguar XJ. Both models are expected to share the same architecture which will be made out of aluminum and have the capability of either being fitted with internal-combustion engines and electric powertrains. The model could debut as early as 2019 at the LA Auto Show.

Road Rover has some history for Land Rover. Back in 1950's, the name was used for an experimental model that bridged the gap between Rover and Land Rover.

Source: Autocar