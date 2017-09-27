  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Land Rover Developing the Road Rover Lineup

    By William Maley

      • You heard of Land Rover? Get ready to meet its brother, Road Rover!

    Autocar is reporting that Land Rover is developing a new line of vehicles that will be focused more on-road capability and use electric powertrains. The models will still feature some sort of some off-road capability.

    Called Road Rover, the first model is being developed in parallel with the next-generation Jaguar XJ. Both models are expected to share the same architecture which will be made out of aluminum and have the capability of either being fitted with internal-combustion engines and electric powertrains. The model could debut as early as 2019 at the LA Auto Show.

    Road Rover has some history for Land Rover. Back in 1950's, the name was used for an experimental model that bridged the gap between Rover and Land Rover.

    Source: Autocar


    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Funny, kind of going full circle since Land Rover originated as the 4WD sub-brand of Rover cars.

    16 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think the most significant part of this news story is that there will be a next generation XJ.

    I couldn't imagine them dropping the XJ, it is the fundamental Jaguar--the only model name they have had continuously the last 50 years...

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think the most significant part of this news story is that there will be a next generation XJ.

    Right, I thought the XJ was toast.  XJ sales are terrible I don't see why they would want another product in that segment.

    Drew Dowdell
    38 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Right, I thought the XJ was toast.  XJ sales are terrible I don't see why they would want another product in that segment.

    I really like the XJ, but due to it's interior "coziness" it feels like it competes more with a 6-series sedan or CLS. It seems a lesser league than the 7 and S and even CT6 based on that.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    22 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I really like the XJ, but due to it's interior "coziness" it feels like it competes more with a 6-series sedan or CLS. It seems a lesser league than the 7 and S and even CT6 based on that.

    They kind of overdid the fastback styling on the XJ..there is a long wheelbase variant though.  I like the front, but the rear is painfully ugly, IMO..those taillights and bumper..ick. 

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I really like the XJ, but due to it's interior "coziness" it feels like it competes more with a 6-series sedan or CLS. It seems a lesser league than the 7 and S and even CT6 based on that.

    Yeah, S-class size, E-class size interior.  Actually the E-class might have more interior room.  Which is a problem with the XF, it is a big car too at over 195 inches long and it is like a C-class on the inside.

    Drew Dowdell

    It has nothing to do with exterior size. It has to do with what the cars are priced against. Americans value interior space. The other players in the XJ's price class are just roomier inside.

