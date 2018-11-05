Rumorpile: Land Rover Plans A Defender Family

It seems every few months we get a rumor coming out of the woodwork about the upcoming Land Rover Defender. That time has arrived once again thanks to Car.

They're reporting that Land Rover is planning a family of Defender models like they have done with the Discovery and Range Rover. We know some of them such as a pickup we brought to light in April. But Car says there is an electric variant and what is known as the Defender Sport in the cards. The report doesn't provide many details on the former, but we know that Land Rover has floated this idea back in 2013 with a Defender EV concept. As for the Defender Sport, Car states the model will be take on an "on-road and lifestyle flavour," something akin to the Range Rover Sport.

Production is expected to begin in 2020 with the two-door soft and hard tops, and the four-door hard top. Other models like the Sport aren't expected to arrive till later on in the decade.

Source: Car