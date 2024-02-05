Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    2025 Lincoln Aviator Gets New Wings and Cockpit

      The updated 2025 Lincoln Aviator gets a freshened look, an upgraded interior, and the new Lincoln Digital Experience infotainment system.

    Lincoln took the wraps off the re-imagined 2025 Lincoln Aviator today. The Aviator re-joined the Lincoln lineup in 2019 after a 14-year absence.

    2025 Lincoln Aviator side profileThe exterior of the Aviator has received a mild, but handsome freshening, bringing the look, especially in the grille, in line with the upcoming 2025 Lincoln Nautilus.

    New available lighting packages use light strips to welcome the owner via a light sequence called Lincoln Embrace as they approach, reversing the sequence as the vehicle is powered off.  The Illumination Package, now standard on the Reserve and Black Label trims includes an illuminated Lincoln Star, adaptive pixel LED headlamps, speed-dependent lighting, adaptive bending lighting, and dynamic signature lighting with LED daytime running lamps.

    Two new wheel designs may be chosen. Standard are 20-inch bright machined aluminum wheels with Magnetic-painted pockets, while 2-inch Ebony Black bright machined aluminum wheels with gloss-black painted pockets and center caps are available. Additional wheel personalization is available with the Jet Package, available on each trim with unique designs.

    2025 Lincoln Aviator BlueCruiseInside, a reinterpreted version of the popular Black Onyx design theme is now called Lincoln Black Label Invitation and intrigues occupants with handwritten calligraphy and the feel of a crafted black paper invitation. Continuing from last year is the also-popular Lincoln Black Label Flight theme, combining a Luggage Tan and Ebony with a dark engine turn appliqués to inspire memories of early flight instrument panels.

    The available 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D Audio System will continue to envelop each occupant in multidimensional sound while they relax in the available 30-way Perfect Position Front Seats.

    New standard features on all 2025 Aviators include:

    • BlueCruise hands-free highway driving for four years
    • All-New Lincoln Digital Experience
    • Lincoln Connected Service for one year
    • Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 2.1
    • Auto Air Refresh
    • Panoramic Vista Roof
    • Power, heated steering wheel
    • Heated and ventilated front seats
    • Wireless phone charging
    • Phone as a Key
    • Adaptive Suspension
    • Class III Trailer Package

    The new Lincoln Digital Experience infotainment system with Google Assistant and Alex built-in offers a voice-first experience for drivers and passengers alike.  The new system can adjust cabin climate, send texts, tune to a specific radio station, and more, just with voice commands.

    The sole powertrain offered in the 2025 Lincoln Aviator is the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, delivering 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, the plug-in hybrid Grant Touring was dropped. Lincoln's Air Glide Suspension is available for an even smoother and more comfortable experience. Based on the same rear-wheel drive architecture as the 2025 Ford Explorer, the Aviator is also available with Intelligent Four-Wheel drive.

    Pricing starts at $58,495, a $5,155 increase over last year's model.

