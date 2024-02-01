Ford Updates the Explorer for 2025

Ford unveiled the updated 2025 Ford Explorer today with a simplified engine lineup, trims, and revised exterior and interior.

Ford has cut the number of trim options from eight to four, with just the Platinum, ST, ST-Line, and Active trims available. All trims except ST come standard with the 300-horsepower 2.3-liter Ecoboost 4-cylinder mated to a recalibrated 10-speed automatic. Available on the Platinum and standard on the ST is the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6. All versions come standard as rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive optional. The hybrid option was dropped from civilian Explorers after the 2023 model year.

Outside, the primary visual difference is an enlarged grille, all-LED headlamp and tail lamp clusters, a front skid plate, and an updated tailgate. Platinum, ST, and ST-Line buyers can select a black-painted roof option. Each trim line will receive a distinct grille.

Most of the changes in the 2025 Explorer appear on the inside. A reimagined interior has more soft material in high-touch locations. The large vertically oriented infotainment screen in some 2020-2024 models has been replaced with a more traditional, horizontally mounted unit. The dashboard has been pushed forward to give front-row occupants a more open and spacious cabin.

The 2025 Explorer also debuts Ford's new Ford Digital Experience infotainment system. This 5G-enabled system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus has the ability to download select apps from the Google Play Store. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built-in and designed to prioritize voice control over in-vehicle controls such as cabin temperature and entertainment selection. It can also control home automation systems. This new platform allows for over-the-air updates for the first time in Explorer.

When parked, Explorer customers can also use YouTube and Prime Video, as well as play select games available on the Google Play store. Surfing the web on the built-in Vivaldi browser app, or Google Chrome coming soon, is made easier with a Bluetooth-connected keyboard.

Buyers of ST-Line, ST, and Platinum trim Explorers come equipped with Ford's BlueCruise hardware, enabling hands-free highway driving. Lane Change Assist is included, allowing the driver to pass with the tap of the turn signal when the path is clear. New customers can activate their plan for one year at purchase or select a 90-day free trial.

Following the trend of large price jumps in the large crossover market this year (see: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Chevrolet Traverse), the base price of the 2024 Explorer jumps to $41,220, a $4,360 increase over the current model.

The 2025 Ford Explorer will be in dealerships in the 2nd quarter this year.