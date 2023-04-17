A New Nautilus Surfaces

Lincoln unveiled an all-new Nautilus for the 2024 model year today. Unlike the prior model, which ended production last year, there is no Ford counterpart, giving Lincoln its first model in decades without a direct counterpart from a lesser brand. Lincoln has reimagined the interior to maximize space and comfort for its occupants.

The 2024 Nautilus bathes its occupants in luxury. A new console-style dash features "The Lincoln Embrace", an animation that starts at the center of the display and extends out, flowing into the door panels. The screen is the largest in its class and extends the entire width of the vehicle. This allows Nautilus drivers to create their own sanctuary with personalized information to help keep eyes on the road. When stationary, Nautilus orchestrates the available Lincoln Rejuvenate experience, a curation of visual, audio, and physical sensations that allow driver and passenger to recharge. As part of Lincoln Rejuvenate or as a standalone option, three curated scents will be available, – Mystic Forest, an earthy blend with woody, rich notes of patchouli; Ozonic Azure, a crisp blend of aromatic patchouli and traces of bright violet and Violet Cashmere, exotic white florals and trusted violet that are crisp and refined as fresh linen. Three levels of scent are available and controlled through the information system. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Alexa are all standard, allowing the user control of music, calendar, route planning, and home automation.

Available only in all-wheel drive, the Nautilus offers two powertrain choices. The base engine is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder mated to an 8-speed automatic with a targeted output of 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. Lincoln has lightened the components of the all-wheel drive system to improve fuel economy. Additionally, Lincoln will offer a hybrid model using the same gas engine but paired via a CVT with a 100-kw (about 134 hp) electric drive unit. The total system horsepower will be approximately 310 hp.

The chassis is managed by an active suspension with a suite of sensors that monitor motion and movement to provide an effortless gliding drive. Lincoln will also offer an updated BlueCruise 1.2, Lincoln's hands-free driving system for highway travel.

Nautilus will be available in four exterior colors, Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther, with new interior themes. Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray is the core theme available on most models. Smoked Truffle is a warm, neutral theme. Black Onyx and Allura Blue is limited to Reserve models and highlights the Lincoln brand. The Jet Appearance Package, which is available on all trims, includes two-tone paint, available high gloss-black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior environment, and anodized black exterior elements. The package offers a sleeker and more dynamic look – another way for clients to personalize their Nautilus. The exclusive Black Onyx Sport interior features a Copper Code aluminum applique, enhanced by Dusted Copper accent stitching throughout.

Lincoln's ultimate Black-Label trim gets two bespoke options. Chalet is a popular option in other Lincoln Black-Label models, and debuting on Nautilus is a new Redwood theme. Redwood mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest with a tree-inspired motif.

From rich textures to immersive audio, Nautilus will offer the award-winning available Revel Ultima 3D Audio System which features 28 speakers that envelop each occupant in rich, precise, and multidimensional sound. Paired with the available 24-Way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats, the Nautilus creates a concert-like experience on the road.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will arrive in North America in early 2024, but ordering for the Nautilus is available now at Lincoln.com.