Lotus to go All Electric with New Supercar

Lotus, aiming to rejoin the ranks of the supercars again is introducing a new limited production halo vehicle. The Evija will be a fully electric hypercar costing $2.11 million each with only 130 copies made.

The car is said to be capable of 1,973 horsepower from four electric motors and have a range of up to 250 miles. Electric vehicles aren't known for being lightweight with their heavy battery packs, so Lotus is offsetting the 70 kWh battery's weight with a fully carbon fiber monoque chassis. Lotus is confident that the car will reach the 3,704 lb. target weight.

The 0-62mph time is said to be less than three seconds with a top speed of more than 200 mph. The car can run at full power for 7 minutes on a track before the battery derates the power output. With 350 kw chargers the Evija can be recharged from 0 to 100 percent in 18 minutes, however the battery is compatible with future 800 kw charger as they become available.

The design of the Evija is meant to evoke a LeMans racer, and it includes two venturi tunnels to reduce air pressure and reduce drag. The rear of the tunnels are fitted with a ring of red ribbon LEDs to look like the afterburners of a jet. The interior is quite minimalist with a rectangular steering wheel and a single pod of honeycomb shaped buttons up the center stack. It lacks the traditional center screen and instead uses the driver information screen for all feedback.

Chinese auto manufacturer Geely bought Lotus in 2017 and the Evija is the first model launched since the purchase. Lotus plans to build more models suited for the Chinese market, including an SUV.