  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lotus to go All Electric with New Supercar

      ...with four electric motors, the car is capable of 1,973 horsepower...

    Lotus, aiming to rejoin the ranks of the supercars again is introducing a new limited production halo vehicle.  The Evija will be a fully electric hypercar costing $2.11 million each with only 130 copies made.

    The car is said to be capable of 1,973 horsepower from four electric motors and have a range of up to 250 miles.  Electric vehicles aren't known for being lightweight with their heavy battery packs, so Lotus is offsetting the 70 kWh battery's weight with a fully carbon fiber monoque chassis.  Lotus is confident that the car will reach the 3,704 lb. target weight. 

    The 0-62mph time is said to be less than three seconds with a top speed of more than 200 mph. The car can run at full power for 7 minutes on a track before the battery derates the power output.  With 350 kw chargers the Evija can be recharged from 0 to 100 percent in 18 minutes, however the battery is compatible with future 800 kw charger as they become available. 

    Lotus Evija 006.jpgThe design of the Evija is meant to evoke a LeMans racer, and it includes two venturi tunnels to reduce air pressure and reduce drag. The rear of the tunnels are fitted with a ring of red ribbon LEDs to look like the afterburners of a jet. The interior is quite minimalist with a rectangular steering wheel and a single pod of honeycomb shaped buttons up the center stack. It lacks the traditional center screen and instead uses the driver information screen for all feedback.

    Chinese auto manufacturer Geely bought Lotus in 2017 and the Evija is the first model launched since the purchase.  Lotus plans to build more models suited for the Chinese market, including an SUV. 

     

     

    Lotus Evija 001.jpg

    Lotus Evija 002.jpg

    Lotus Evija 004.jpg

    Lotus Evija 005.jpg

     

    Source: Automotive News

    Frisky Dingo

    Look, as a car, it's great. If it meets the spec targets, it will undoubtedly offer incredible performance, and it will probably sell out with ease and give Lotus a nice little profit in doing so.

    But if you look at it as a Lotus, this is quite a letdown. In an era when everyone is churning out 4 figure hybrid and EV hypercars, it would have been incredibly refreshing- and true to the spirit of the brand- to have forgone that with a new Esprit w/ an N/A Cosworth V8, a manual transmission, and sub 3,000lb curb weight. 

    dfelt

    I have to say that I really like the looks of this Lotus Halo car and the design of the rear lights around the air flow holes to mimic afterburners on a fighter jet. Very cool.

    Robert Hall
    33 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    They still make Lotus’s???

    Lotus still has one model in the US, and it's the cheapest rear-mid engine sports car currently on sale in the US, I think..the Evora has been around for over a decade now.  They are pretty low key amongst sports car makers..

