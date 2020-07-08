2021 Mazda3 Adds Some Turbo

Last month in the rumorpile, we reported that Mazda would be launching two new engine options for the 2021 3; a turbocharged 2.5L four and 2.0L four. Today, Mazda comfirmed the rumors with the announcement of 2021 3.
The turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder is an engine we know quite well as it powers the CX-5, CX-9, and 6 sedan. Output is rated at 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft when running on 93 octane). It will come solely paired with a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. This model will be positioned above the top-line Premium trim and adds such items as a heated steering wheel, enlarged exhaust tips, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels,
As for the 2.0L SkyActiv-G four-cylinder, again its an engine we know from the last-generation 3 and CX-3. It produces a modest 155 hp and 150 lb-ft. This engine is only available on the sedan.
We don't have any word on pricing, but we're guessing that 2.0L sedan will be around $20k to $21k. As for the turbo, expect base prices possibly between $28k to $32k. The 2.0L sedan arrives at dealers in August, while the turbo comes in towards the end of the year.
Source: Mazda
Press Release is on Page 2
2021 MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO: REFINED PERFORMANCE
- TURBO ENGINE NOW AVAILABLE FOR MAZDA3 HATCHBACK AND SEDAN
- World Car Design of the Year winner adds enhanced performance
- Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine will deliver up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel
IRVINE, Calif. (July 8, 2020) – The launch of the fourth generation Mazda3 stirred emotions with its bold yet sophisticated styling. Renowned as the World Car Design of the Year, fans were captivated by its mature interpretation of Kodo design, but some asked for more power and Mazda listened. Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces the addition of the turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine to the 2021 Mazda3 powertrain offering.
Connected and engaging driving dynamics mean road trips are no longer just for special occasions. Each experience in the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo feels more pronounced and spirited. The Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine will deliver an impressive 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium (93 octane) fuel or a solid 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular (87 octane) fuel. This engine is specifically calibrated to the Mazda3 so as to deliver the unique driving dynamics expected by our most passionate drivers. The evolution of Mazda’s turbo engine brings a sense of refinement befitting the brand’s recent updates to the i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The high torque characteristic of the Skyactiv-G 2.5T paired with the predictive i-Activ AWD create harmony with the driver’s intentions — delivering greater responsiveness and confidence.
The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo comes standard with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Mazda Connected Services with three-year trial and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot with six-months or 2GB trial, Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, 8.8-inch large center display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, two front USB inputs and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. Complementing the feel of refined performance, heated leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror and chrome finishes around the push button start and glove box are exclusive to the turbo offering. Other interior features include Mazda’s Active Driving Display head-up unit, power moonroof, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, leatherette seating, leather wrapped shift knob and aluminum speaker grilles. To encourage peace of mind, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo includes standard i-Activsense safety technologies such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Adaptive Front-lighting system and High Beam Control. Additional standard equipment include larger tailpipes, 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, “TURBO” badge on the trunk and on the engine cover, rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, automatic on/off LED signature headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a shark fin antenna. The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo sedan also features a gloss black front grille and sleek lower front bumper decoration.
The new 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package heightens the refined styling with a gloss black rear lip spoiler for the sedan while the hatchback is equipped with a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Further supporting driving confidence, this top-tier package introduces all-new i-Activsense safety technologies. Rear Smart City Brake Support with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking will automatically apply the brakes when the vehicle is in reverse, if an obstacle or a crossing vehicle is detected. The 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors is now available on the Mazda3 with high-definition digital clarity. A new convenience feature, Traffic Jam Assist enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control by providing steering inputs at speeds under 40 mph. These advancements in safety technology build upon other features such as Mazda’s Active Driving Display and Adaptive Front-lighting System, which help the Mazda3 stand out among entry-level premium vehicles. The Premium Plus package includes leather seats, navigation and adds HomeLink to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Fans are encouraged to download the MyMazda mobile app to receive exclusive Mazda content as it becomes available (must have push notifications turned on), including the latest information on Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, which is expected to arrive in dealerships by the end of this year. For information on Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, please visit: https://www.mazdausa.com/vehicles/2021-mazda3-turbo.
2021 MAZDA3: WELL-SUITED WITH ADDED POWERTRAINS
- Mazda Connected Services and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot standard across all models
- Available Skyactiv-G 2.0 joins Skyactiv-G 2.5 and Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine in Mazda3 offerings
IRVINE, Calif. (July 8, 2020) – Following an impressive World Car Design of the Year win, the world’s best-selling Mazda is not resting on its laurels and will continue to find ways to enrich fan’s lives. Alongside the new Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, two additional powertrains are now available. With many options, fans can find a Mazda3 that best fits their unique lifestyle. Today, Mazda North American Operations is announcing that the 2021 Mazda3 will go on sale in the fall of 2020.
New for 2021, the Mazda3 2.0 sedan is equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine, rated to deliver 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque with front-wheel drive and standard with G-Vectoring Control Plus.
Three-year trial of Mazda Connected Services, which allows the ability to monitor or control certain features of the vehicle through the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hot spot with six-months or 2GB trial are newly standard on all 2021 Mazda3 models. Standard exterior features include LED daytime lights, automatic on/off LED headlights, LED taillights, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, matte finish front grille, rearview camera and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The stylish interior is standard with an 8.8-inch large center display, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, two USB inputs, AM/FM eight-speaker sound system with HD RadioTM, push button start, electronic parking brake and black cloth seats. Standard i-Activsense safety features comprise of Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Control.
The Mazda3 2.5S, available in both hatchback and sedan, will continue to offer the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine capable of 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque and standard front-wheel drive. Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM are standard on Mazda3 2.5S, in addition to all the features equipped on the Mazda3 2.0.
The Mazda3 2.5S with Select Package is a new offering for the hatchback and remains available for the sedan. Along with available i-Activ all-wheel drive, this package adds more conveniences such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather steering wheel and shift knob, black leatherette seats, rear armrest with cup holders and door mirror turn signals. The Select Package also upgrades to 18-inch gray aluminum alloy wheels.
Opening to more potentials, the Mazda3 2.5S with Preferred Package now adds a power moonroof. The Preferred Package consists of heated front seats, gloss black front grille, door mirrors with memory positioning and eight-way power driver seats with power lumbar support and seat memory. As part of this package, the interior and leatherette seats are available in either black or greige.
Elevating to the Mazda3 2.5S with Premium Package brings the highest qualities to the hatchback and sedan. New for 2021, this package is enhanced with navigation, Bose® 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM® that includes a three-month trial subscription and a shark fin antenna. Also included in this package is Active Driving Display, Adaptive Front-lighting System and paddle shifters. Leather seats complement the quality of the interior. Along with available black interior, the white interior option is exclusive to the sedan with the red interior option reserved for the hatchback. For the exterior, this package is equipped with 18-inch black finish aluminum alloy wheels and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights. Limited to the Premium package hatchback FWD, Mazda will continue to offer its Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission.
2021 Mazda3 pricing will be announced on a later date.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.