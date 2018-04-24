Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Another Step Closer: Mazda CX-5 Diesel Gets California Approval

      Some progress is being made

    Remember how Mazda planned on launching the diesel option for the CX-5 in the second half of last year. Nothing came of that and we were left scratching our heads as to why. Was the engine in limbo with the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board? Had Mazda decided to throw in the towel? It seems to be the former.

    Green Car Reports obtained an engine certification document from CARB dated April 13th approving Mazda's diesel engine. Getting this certification in California after the mess that was the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal is quite impressive and will likely make it easier to get through the EPA certification. 

    A Mazda spokeswoman confirmed to Green Car Reports that the diesel still needs to go through EPA certification, and said the company would not speculate when that might happen.

    Source: Green Car Reports

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74
    17 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Abundantly clear:  California is a problem.

    You mean L.A. Smog is the problem. Remember, Los Angeles has TWO major ports and quite a bit of industry there.  CARB comes directly from those pollution problems that date back to the 1940s.

×