Mazda Considers Bringing AWD for 3 and 6

Mazda is continuing their upward push to make their vehicles more premium. Case in point is the updated 6 with the option of a turbo-four and improved interior. What could be next? It might be offering all-wheel drive.

According to CarAdvice, Mazda North America Operations' president and CEO Masahiro Moro said there is growing demand to offer an AWD option for the 3 and 6. There is the precedent for this as Mazda offers AWD variants of both models in certain markets. But there is a catch.

“I think we are not able to combine four-wheel drive and the 2.5-litre turbo. We have a layout issue with the sedans, that’s why a four-wheel drive isn’t deployed on the Mazda 3 and 6 so far,” said Moro.

This also affects the naturally-aspirated 2.5L four-cylinder models. Only models equipped with the 2.2L turbodiesel can get the AWD option, which isn't sold in the U.S.

“But there is a huge demand, at least what I know is that in the east coast of the USA, 80 or 90 per cent of premium sedans are sold with all-wheel drive.” Four-wheel drive becomes a premium queue for US consumers and obviously I have asked our R&D department to think about how we can accommodate four-wheel drive capability in the future,” Moro went on to say.

This might mean the next-generation 3 and 6 could have the option of AWD.

Source: CarAdvice