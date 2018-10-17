Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Mazda Drops A Teaser For Next 3, Expected to Debut Next Month

      Expected to debut at LA Auto Show

    "A New Era Begins November 2018" is the title of video that Mazda has uploaded to their YouTube channel. The sixteen-second video provides brief glimpses of two vehicles. One is a close up of the rear with a sharply raked c-pillar, while the other is a side profile shot. A number of people believe this is our first glimpse of the next-generation Mazda3 - mostly due to elements of the Kai Concept showing up.

    That title also hints at a big change coming with the next-generation 3. The Skyactiv-X powertrain with homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) will be available. HCCI allows a gas engine to use compression to ignite the fuel. This allows for better efficiency and more power.

    We're expecting Mazda to show off the new 3 at the LA Auto Show next month.

    Stay tuned.

    Source: Mazda

     

    dfelt

    The picture above, I am not a fan of the cut off backside. Video seems to imply same cut off butt. Weird.

    loki

    CX-5 also gets the 2.5L turbo?

    The sky-x does actually excite me. I wonder if they'll preview any other displacements too.

    ocnblu

    Meh, how about blue, green, or even brown (that is NOT "Titanium flash") ?  And the interiors are either black, black with red stitching, etc., or black and impractical white.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    4 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Meh, how about blue, green, or even brown (that is NOT "Titanium flash") ?  And the interiors are either black, black with red stitching, etc., or black and impractical white.

    Which is unfortunately the standard w/ most car makers today...at least the interiors aren't despair gray in Fisher-Price grade plastics as 90% of GM products were in the 90s-00s. ;)

    A Horse With No Name
    53 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Mazda never seems to deviate from the same boring colors though.

    Ford has some nice blues. They have a metallic blue on tue focus st that could win even me over.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I like Kona Blue and Velocity Blue on the '19 Mustang, and Nitrous Blue on the Focus RS.  Too bad they don't dark green or browns..  I like the browns Jeep offers.

    Edit: Ford does have Highland Green on the Mustang Bullitt, that's a good color.  I'd like to see a modern version of Black Jade though. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    ocnblu

    ocnblu 1,349

    Posted (edited)

    Blue is supposedly trending as an automotive color.  For example, Chevy has basically 3 blues on the 2019 Colorado:  Kinetic, Pacific, and Shadow Gray... which is a gray that skews far over into blue territory.

    Blazer looks great in Kinetic Blue, but I cannot be asked to pay for a paint color.

     

    HAHA, look what I'm doing to this Mazda 3 thread... getting it lost in the woods!  :rolleyes:  Sry

    Edited by ocnblu
    A Horse With No Name
    22 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Blue is supposedly trending as an automotive color.  For example, Chevy has basically 3 blues on the 2019 Colorado:  Kinetic, Pacific, and Shadow Gray... which is a gray that skews far over into blue territory.

    Blazer looks great in Kinetic Blue, but I cannot be asked to pay for a paint color.

     

    HAHA, look what I'm doing to this Mazda 3 thread... getting it lost in the woods!  :rolleyes:  Sry

    Like every other thread here over the last 15 years.

    I would sell a kidney for a v8 Camaro SS in the Blue GM has out. In the right light that color is unreal.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Someone in my neighborhood has a 6th gen Camaro in a very nice bright blue. 

    My two favorite sporty car colors right now may be the Challenger in Octane Red (a subtle dark red) and that olive green.

