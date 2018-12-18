Jump to content
    2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door To Begin $137,495*

      The more powerful GT S is about $22,000 more expensive

    Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for most of the upcoming AMG GT four-door expected to arrive in the first half of next year. The GT 63 will set you back $137,495, while the more powerful GT 63 S begins at $159,995. Both prices include a $995 destination charge.

    The 63 means a twin-turbo 4.4L V8 resides under the hood. The standard GT 63 produces 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Move up to the S and the V8 pumps out 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Both models come paired with a nine-speed automatic and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

    It's clear that Mercedes is aiming the GT four-door at the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

    • Panamera Turbo: 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet, $151,500
    • Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet, $186,200

    The only model Mercedes hasn't announced pricing for is the GT 53. This model pairs a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six engine with a mild-hybrid system to produce a total output of 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet. That will be revealed at a later date.

    Source: Mercedes-Benz

    Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe V8 models to start at $136,500

    • Pricing announced for all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
    • All-new, high-performance, 4-Door Coupe expands AMG GT family and offers unparalleled levels of performance and versatility

    Dec 17, 2018 – Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the V8 variants of the highly anticipated new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The Mercedes- AMG GT 63, powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo that produces 577 hp and 590 lb-ft peak torque, starts at $136,500*. The more powerful Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S produces 630 hp and 664 lb-ft peak torque and starts at $159,000*. Additional standard equipment for the GT 63 S includes the AMG Performance Exhaust System, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package including Active Engine Mounts, RACE Mode, Drift Mode, and AMG Drive Unit steering wheel controls. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S will arrive in U.S. dealers in the first half of 2019. Pricing for the GT 53 variant will be announced at a later date.

    Drawing directly from the successes of the legendary SLS and AMG GT, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the third vehicle developed independently by AMG, and its first unique four-door sports car. Engineering highlights of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe include Active Rear- Wheel Steering, facilitating high agility and stability characteristics, standard electronically deployable rear spoiler, providing optimal rear downforce at a variety of speeds, AMG electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, and specially adapted AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension based on Air Body Control.

    This expansion of the AMG GT family opens up the segment to those looking for a vehicle that combines the impressive racetrack dynamics of the two-door AMG GT sports car with everyday practicality, offering ample space for four passengers, with the unparalleled level of performance expected from Mercedes-AMG.

    *Prices excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.


×