Mercedes-Benz Introduces the A 35 Sedan

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the A 35 Sedan, a pint-size power house for people wanting a compact sedan with sporting character. The A 35 backs up that claim with a 2.0 liter turbo that generates 302 hp at 5800 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque in the range between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. Power is sent to all wheel via a 7-speed DCT. Naught to 60 takes just 4.7 seconds. As drivers select different drive modes, there is an automatically controlled exhaust flap to modify engine sound.

To increase structural rigidity, AMG has added a special "shearing plate" underneath the engine to increase front end stiffness and two additional braces at the front of the underbody further add stiffness.

Faux leather with microfiber inserts and red contrasting top stitching are standard, as are the red seatbelts. MBUX multimedia system and digital cluster also come standard. Drivers can control certain functions of the car with voice activation by saying "Hey Mercedes".

As expected, much of the rest of the A 35, including dimensions, carry over from the standard A-Class Sedan, which you can read more about below.

We will hopefully get a closer look at the Mercedes-AMG A 35 at the New York International Auto Show on April 17th.