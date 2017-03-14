  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Mitsubishi Pushes Back Redesigns Of Some Models Due To Nissan Deal

    By William Maley

      • Two of Mitsubishi's key products have been pushed back

    We have been wondering what kind of impact the Mitsubishi and Nissan alliance would bring to the table. According to a report from Automotive News, it looks like delays for a couple of key products for the diamond star brand.

    Speaking with supplier sources, Mitsubishi has pushed back the redesigns of the Outlander and Outlander Sport crossovers. Originally, Mitsubishi was planning to launch the next Outlander "in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019", while the Outlander Sport would follow a year later. Now, the Outlander has been pushed back to late 2019 or 2020 and the Sport to after 2020.

    The delay is due to a review being undertaken by Mitsubishi and Nissan to search for a way to share architecture and parts with the Rogue and Rogue Sport. According to sources, the goal is to "commonize underpinnings and components" to save money while keeping an outer identity distinct to each brand.

    Mitsubishi confirmed the review but declined to comment on any delays.

    This delay could be a big blow for Mitsubishi's dealers in the U.S. who have been clamoring for new products. Joe Bizzarro, chairman of Mitsubishi's national dealer advisory board told Automotive News that no such delay was discussed during a meeting with dealers earlier this year - leading us to suspect this delay has come up recently. Dealers have yet to be notified about this delay.

    Right now, the only new product destined for Mitsubishi's U.S. dealers is the upcoming Eclipse Sport due in early 2018.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Drew Dowdell

    I wonder if they're just trying to swap powertrains at this point. If the Outlander was supposed to be in dealerships 2 years from now, much of the platform design work must already be locked down.  The only thing I could see swapping out is the engine and possibly transmission.

    Either way, not good news of Mitsu...

    dfelt

    I understand the common platform across multiple product lines, but this blows and will hurt them in the US market. Way too long between model refresh let alone new updated versions.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I understand the common platform across multiple product lines, but this blows and will hurt them in the US market. Way too long between model refresh let alone new updated versions.

    They have been dead in the US for years, I don't know why they still bother here...

    dfelt
    22 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    They have been dead in the US for years, I don't know why they still bother here...

    Yea pretty much so, there are only 4 Mitsu dealers left in washington state and all 4 are located in lower income areas. Guess that is really all they can sell into now since they really have no relevant product.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Yea pretty much so, there are only 4 Mitsu dealers left in washington state and all 4 are located in lower income areas. Guess that is really all they can sell into now since they really have no relevant product.

    I think that whole scandal 15 years ago or so w/ the financing really hurt their image, then the recent fuel economy figures scandal didn't help. And they let the Evo hang around almost a decade w/ no changes...just nothing they have now really stands out vs the competition. 

