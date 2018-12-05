Arrest of Carlos Ghosn Caused Nissan To Cancel Debut of Long-Range Leaf

Nissan's showing at last week's LA Auto Show was a bit underwhelming with mid-cycle refreshes of the Maxima and Murano. But Nissan had bigger plans for LA. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Japanese automaker was planning to show a longer-range version of the Leaf EV. The model would increase range from 151 miles to 225 miles via a larger battery pack. The Journal reports that Nissan had rented space in the Japanese American National Museum for the media unveiling and hired Hollywood actress Margot Robbie to introduce the model.

But the reveal was postponed.

“The official announcement regarding details of the 2019 Nissan Leaf with additional performance capabilities is postponed to a later date,” Nissan said in a statement.

A spokesman went on to say that the reveal was delayed “to ensure that this important product unveiling could receive the coverage it merits.”

Emphasis mine.

Currently, the coverage at Nissan deals with the arrest of former Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn over alleged misuse of company funds and understating his income. This would have overshadowed the introduction of the updated Leaf.

It is unclear when Nissan is planning to show off the revised Leaf, but it may take awhile. This week alone saw new allegations come against Ghosn for having a salary above a cap set by shareholders and that he passed on personal losses totaling more than a billion yen ($8.8 million) from derivative trading on to the company. Over at Nissan, the company has pushed back a decision on nominating a successor to Ghosn as chairman. It is expected that a recommendation made by a three-member panel of external Nissan directors will present their choice to the board later this month.

Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)