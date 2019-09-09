Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Nissan CEO Out With No Successor Named

      **waves bye**

    The latest CEO at Nissan, Hiroto Saikawa, is out-of-office permanently as of September 16th after yet another financial scandal rocks the company.  Saikawa is the second Nissan CEO to be tainted by financial misconduct allegations. 

    Allegedly, Saikawa received improper payments with regards to the sale of Nissan stock. The payments were after the date of the sale of the stock was altered and netted Saikawa additional hundreds of thousands of dollars. Saikawa has not yet been charged with a crime. Saikawa originally said he would stay on until a replacement was found, but abruptly changed course and formally resigned today.

    The temporary replacement will be Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi until a permanent replacement has been found. There are currently ten candidates for the positions and Nissan says it is considering outsiders and non-Japanese. 

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Boy did Ghosen really leave the auto industry screwed for this and a couple other companies.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Boy did Ghosen really leave the auto industry screwed for this and a couple other companies.

    Just remember that Carlos Ghosn was an autocrat with no succession plan.  This is why Nissan is a SNAFU.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Anthony Fongaro
      EV-curious: An Opinion on the Market
      By Anthony Fongaro
      EV-curious. That’s what I would call myself. Someone that is interested in EVs but just hasn’t found the right one. There are many aspects of an EV that is appealing to me. Instant torque, quick acceleration, the ability to charge at your house or apartment, and the continuation of creating semi-autonomous driving. It’s all so exciting! I’m ready to go out and trade in my 2016 Volkswagen GTI for one now! Or am I? Let’s take a quick look at a small field of electric vehicles, starting with the brand new 2020 Porsche Taycan.
      The release of the 2020 Porsche Taycan is a feat in and of itself. The car itself is downright sexy, is has a handsome interior, and performance that is pure Porsche. Over 700 HP for the Turbo S model is impressive. It also costs what you would expect an electric super-Porsche would be since the range topping Taycans are coming out first. These are the Turbo and Turbo S which cost over $150,000. After these come onto the market, less expensive and less powerful versions will come. Would this be the car that I will buy? Sure, once I get that CMO position at a major company. This is a dream electric car, but not one that I would consider just yet. 
      What about an attainable electric car? There are a few on the market that cover the bases. Vehicles like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, and others have good to respectable range, decent features, and are not the most expensive vehicles. Average prices of $40,000-$45,000 is a bit steep, but electric cars usually command a premium over gasoline vehicles. They also have good driving aids such as blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, something that my current car has and is top priority for me. They’re all very good cars but with flaws such as build quality and designs that keep me from considering one. My problem is simple: performance. Electric cars have instant torque at 0 RPM and can be extremely fast. These EVs just don’t cut the mustard for me since they are more about range than blistering speed. For around $45,000, I can get a gas-powered car such as a Genesis G70 3.3T that is faster, has better range, and the safety features I want. Let’s continue from good electric vehicles to “the best”.
      Right now, you are probably thinking: “Anthony, you are forgetting the king of electric vehicles. They are synonymous with electric cars and have a huge cult following.” Guess who that is? Yes, that is of course Tesla. You can’t write about electric cars without talking about Tesla. They are a very S 3 X Y R brand indeed. The Model S introduced expensive but seriously quick electric vehicles. The X brought us an odd but much-needed crossover. The 3 is the bread-and-butter maker with a starting price around $40,000, and acceleration that beats almost all vehicles in its class. The Y hasn’t come out yet but is a crossover version of the 3, and the Roadster is a $250,000 supercar. Even though there are three models currently available, I will focus on the Model 3 Performance since that is the one I am most interested in.
      There is a lot to like about the Model 3 Performance. It has “performance” in its name and with 450 HP, it is one of the quickest sedans I’ve ever driven. The instant torque from the motors is intoxicating and it handles well for a heavy vehicle. Does it tick all the boxes to convert to a Tesla-fanatic? No. Why? The interior. I am not a fan of controlling absolutely everything with a touchscreen and not having my speedometer in front of me.
      The Model 3 Performance can have semi-autonomous driving, but it is a $7,000 option. Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system is standard and is regarded to be one of the best, if not the best driver-assist system. Tesla has sold over 250,000 Model 3 vehicles and it is a genuinely amazing feat for a young company. The range is good at over 310 miles. Pricing starts at $55,000 and is fully-loaded around $64,000. If you are okay with the minimal interior and styling, get yourself a Model 3. I personally am not a fan of either of those, so onward we go.
      This brings me to a car I am waiting for: The Polestar 2 fastback. Polestar used to be a sub-division of Volvo, like AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. You can still get Polestar-tune Volvos, but Polestar has branched out into their own brand. The Polestar 2 is their first all-electric car. It has over 250 miles of range, 400 HP, and most import to me, gauges that are straight in front of the driver. The design is bold yet looks like an even more modern version of a Volvo. Since Polestar is a sporty company, the performance upgrades include upgraded shocks, brakes, and bigger wheels with Swedish gold seat belts. You get this package mainly for the gold seat belts. Is it pricey at over $60,000? Yes, but it feels justified for the 408 hp and range of 275 miles. 0-60 is said to be around 4.7 seconds but I suspect it will be lower. Will they sell Tesla Model 3 numbers of them? I highly doubt it since they area new brand, but it should be a great competitor to the Tesla Model 3.
      I like the concept of electric vehicles. I know that one day, there will be one charging at my house. Am I ready for an electric car? Yes. Is there any on the market that jumps out at me and gives me the satisfaction I have for my current car at a reasonable price of around $40,000 new? No.
      Do not get me wrong; there are electric cars that make sense for a multitude of situations. Range and charging are getting better, more features are getting added, and manufacturers are creating electric-only ranges of vehicles that will bring down the costs of more performance-oriented vehicles. I can go in-depth about certain electric cars in a future article. For now, I think I will keep my car and wait until something really catches my eye. That, or wait a few years and hope the Porsche Taycan depreciates enough that I can buy one.
       

      View full article
    • Anthony Fongaro
      EV-curious: An Opinion on the Market
      By Anthony Fongaro
      EV-curious. That’s what I would call myself. Someone that is interested in EVs but just hasn’t found the right one. There are many aspects of an EV that is appealing to me. Instant torque, quick acceleration, the ability to charge at your house or apartment, and the continuation of creating semi-autonomous driving. It’s all so exciting! I’m ready to go out and trade in my 2016 Volkswagen GTI for one now! Or am I? Let’s take a quick look at a small field of electric vehicles, starting with the brand new 2020 Porsche Taycan.
      The release of the 2020 Porsche Taycan is a feat in and of itself. The car itself is downright sexy, is has a handsome interior, and performance that is pure Porsche. Over 700 HP for the Turbo S model is impressive. It also costs what you would expect an electric super-Porsche would be since the range topping Taycans are coming out first. These are the Turbo and Turbo S which cost over $150,000. After these come onto the market, less expensive and less powerful versions will come. Would this be the car that I will buy? Sure, once I get that CMO position at a major company. This is a dream electric car, but not one that I would consider just yet. 
      What about an attainable electric car? There are a few on the market that cover the bases. Vehicles like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, and others have good to respectable range, decent features, and are not the most expensive vehicles. Average prices of $40,000-$45,000 is a bit steep, but electric cars usually command a premium over gasoline vehicles. They also have good driving aids such as blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, something that my current car has and is top priority for me. They’re all very good cars but with flaws such as build quality and designs that keep me from considering one. My problem is simple: performance. Electric cars have instant torque at 0 RPM and can be extremely fast. These EVs just don’t cut the mustard for me since they are more about range than blistering speed. For around $45,000, I can get a gas-powered car such as a Genesis G70 3.3T that is faster, has better range, and the safety features I want. Let’s continue from good electric vehicles to “the best”.
      Right now, you are probably thinking: “Anthony, you are forgetting the king of electric vehicles. They are synonymous with electric cars and have a huge cult following.” Guess who that is? Yes, that is of course Tesla. You can’t write about electric cars without talking about Tesla. They are a very S 3 X Y R brand indeed. The Model S introduced expensive but seriously quick electric vehicles. The X brought us an odd but much-needed crossover. The 3 is the bread-and-butter maker with a starting price around $40,000, and acceleration that beats almost all vehicles in its class. The Y hasn’t come out yet but is a crossover version of the 3, and the Roadster is a $250,000 supercar. Even though there are three models currently available, I will focus on the Model 3 Performance since that is the one I am most interested in.
      There is a lot to like about the Model 3 Performance. It has “performance” in its name and with 450 HP, it is one of the quickest sedans I’ve ever driven. The instant torque from the motors is intoxicating and it handles well for a heavy vehicle. Does it tick all the boxes to convert to a Tesla-fanatic? No. Why? The interior. I am not a fan of controlling absolutely everything with a touchscreen and not having my speedometer in front of me.
      The Model 3 Performance can have semi-autonomous driving, but it is a $7,000 option. Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system is standard and is regarded to be one of the best, if not the best driver-assist system. Tesla has sold over 250,000 Model 3 vehicles and it is a genuinely amazing feat for a young company. The range is good at over 310 miles. Pricing starts at $55,000 and is fully-loaded around $64,000. If you are okay with the minimal interior and styling, get yourself a Model 3. I personally am not a fan of either of those, so onward we go.
      This brings me to a car I am waiting for: The Polestar 2 fastback. Polestar used to be a sub-division of Volvo, like AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. You can still get Polestar-tune Volvos, but Polestar has branched out into their own brand. The Polestar 2 is their first all-electric car. It has over 250 miles of range, 400 HP, and most import to me, gauges that are straight in front of the driver. The design is bold yet looks like an even more modern version of a Volvo. Since Polestar is a sporty company, the performance upgrades include upgraded shocks, brakes, and bigger wheels with Swedish gold seat belts. You get this package mainly for the gold seat belts. Is it pricey at over $60,000? Yes, but it feels justified for the 408 hp and range of 275 miles. 0-60 is said to be around 4.7 seconds but I suspect it will be lower. Will they sell Tesla Model 3 numbers of them? I highly doubt it since they area new brand, but it should be a great competitor to the Tesla Model 3.
      I like the concept of electric vehicles. I know that one day, there will be one charging at my house. Am I ready for an electric car? Yes. Is there any on the market that jumps out at me and gives me the satisfaction I have for my current car at a reasonable price of around $40,000 new? No.
      Do not get me wrong; there are electric cars that make sense for a multitude of situations. Range and charging are getting better, more features are getting added, and manufacturers are creating electric-only ranges of vehicles that will bring down the costs of more performance-oriented vehicles. I can go in-depth about certain electric cars in a future article. For now, I think I will keep my car and wait until something really catches my eye. That, or wait a few years and hope the Porsche Taycan depreciates enough that I can buy one.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Nissan Patrol (Armada) Leaked Out On Facebook
      By Drew Dowdell
      The current generation of Nissan Armada came out in 2016 for model year 2017. As we're already into the 2020 model year it seems it was about time for a refresh. Someone in Saudi Arabia snapped shots of a Nissan Patrol, the same vehicle as the Armada, and leaked them out on Facebook.
      Nissan's big body-on-frame SUV gets some updated headlights and updated grille.  It could just be the angle, but the hood looks more horizontal and the lower side air inlets are a different shape.  Around back the bumper gets smaller and more integrated into the body and new tail lamps show up that remind one of an Expedition.
      On the inside, the shape of the interior looks familiar, though the center stack is now flat rather than having a bulge in the middle.  There also appear to be two screens as in many Infiniti models. Red quilted leather seats and the badge on the back indicate that this is a Platinum model.
      Under the facelift, expect the hardware to remain the same with a 390 horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 and a 7-speed automatic.
      We expect to see the 2020 Nissan Armada at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan Patrol (Armada) Leaked Out On Facebook
      By Drew Dowdell
      The current generation of Nissan Armada came out in 2016 for model year 2017. As we're already into the 2020 model year it seems it was about time for a refresh. Someone in Saudi Arabia snapped shots of a Nissan Patrol, the same vehicle as the Armada, and leaked them out on Facebook.
      Nissan's big body-on-frame SUV gets some updated headlights and updated grille.  It could just be the angle, but the hood looks more horizontal and the lower side air inlets are a different shape.  Around back the bumper gets smaller and more integrated into the body and new tail lamps show up that remind one of an Expedition.
      On the inside, the shape of the interior looks familiar, though the center stack is now flat rather than having a bulge in the middle.  There also appear to be two screens as in many Infiniti models. Red quilted leather seats and the badge on the back indicate that this is a Platinum model.
      Under the facelift, expect the hardware to remain the same with a 390 horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 and a 7-speed automatic.
      We expect to see the 2020 Nissan Armada at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November.
    • Drew Dowdell
      August 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      NISSAN DIVISION
      AUGUST
      AUGUST
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      118,045
      101,580
      16.2
      862,243
      909,150
      -5.2
      Versa
      2,817
      3,145
      -10.4
      54,219
      54,301
      -0.2
      Sentra
      11,393
      13,314
      -14.4
      137,657
      148,352
      -7.2
      Altima
      22,403
      14,925
      50.1
      142,416
      154,732
      -8.0
      Maxima
      3,548
      2,724
      30.2
      22,467
      29,263
      -23.2
      LEAF
      1,117
      1,315
      -15.1
      8,063
      9,123
      -11.6
      Juke
      0
      13
      -100.0
      10
      691
      -98.6
      370Z
      214
      254
      -15.7
      1,692
      2,427
      -30.3
      GT-R
      41
      90
      -54.4
      242
      433
      -44.1
      Total Car
      41,533
      35,780
      16.1
      366,766
      399,322
      -8.2
      Kicks
      7,058
      3,876
      82.1
      42,897
      6,814
      529.5
      Frontier
      5,888
      4,573
      28.8
      50,851
      50,856
      0.0
      Titan
      2,589
      4,661
      -44.5
      22,857
      31,932
      -28.4
      Pathfinder
      4,223
      4,889
      -13.6
      45,221
      43,894
      3.0
      Armada
      1,716
      1,775
      -3.3
      22,102
      22,514
      -1.8
      Rogue
      41,629
      33,400
      24.6
      242,851
      275,137
      -11.7
      Murano
      9,462
      9,619
      -1.6
      41,888
      54,968
      -23.8
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      2,503
      1,415
      76.9
      13,815
      10,905
      26.7
      NV200
      1,444
      1,592
      -9.3
      12,995
      12,806
      1.5
      Total Truck
      76,512
      65,800
      16.3
      495,477
      509,828
      -2.8
      North American produced
      87,847
      77,298
      13.6
      685,167
      694,935
      -1.4
      Car
      41,278
      35,423
      16.5
      364,822
      395,771
      -7.8
      Truck
      46,569
      41,875
      11.2
      320,345
      299,164
      7.1
      Import
      30,198
      24,282
      24.4
      177,076
      214,215
      -17.3
      Car
      255
      357
      -28.6
      1,944
      3,551
      -45.3
      Truck
      29,943
      23,925
      25.2
      175,132
      210,664
      -16.9
       
      INFINITI
      AUGUST
      AUGUST
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,185
      10,796
      -14.9
      80,903
      92,713
      -12.7
      Infiniti Q50
      1,888
      2,551
      -26.0
      18,120
      24,105
      -24.8
      Infiniti Q60
      384
      674
      -43.0
      3,182
      6,121
      -48.0
      Infiniti Q70
      182
      306
      -40.5
      2,047
      3,102
      -34.0
      Infiniti QX30
      208
      662
      -68.6
      2,931
      6,079
      -51.8
      Infiniti QX50
      1,833
      2,449
      -25.2
      12,258
      13,124
      -6.6
      Infiniti QX60
      3,495
      2,870
      21.8
      29,190
      27,966
      4.4
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      66
      -100.0
      6
      925
      -99.4
      Infiniti QX80
      1,195
      1,218
      -1.9
      13,169
      11,291
      16.6
      Total Car
      2,454
      3,531
      -30.5
      23,349
      33,328
      -29.9
      Total Truck
      6,731
      7,265
      -7.4
      57,554
      59,385
      -3.1
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      AUGUST
      AUGUST
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      127,230
      112,376
      13.2
      943,146
      1,001,863
      -5.9
      Total Car
      43,987
      39,311
      11.9
      390,115
      432,650
      -9.8
      Total Truck
      83,243
      73,065
      13.9
      553,031
      569,213
      -2.8
      Selling days
      28
      27
       
      206
      205
       
      # # #

  • Posts

    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      ^ A number of manufacturers have seen contractions, not their state. Business is cyclical for a wide range of reasons, it has always been this way. Buick sold 737K in '55 and 404K in '57. In the same period, Plymouth sold 401K and 762K.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Comments: Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Vision EQS Concept

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQS Concept today in Frankfort. The Vision EQS represents the future of luxurious driving.  Powering the Vision EQS is a dual motor system with continuous all wheel drive with approximately 469 horsepower and with about 560 lbs.-ft of torque. The juice for all that power comes from an approximately 100 kWh battery.  The top speed is estimated at 124 mph and 0 to 60 will happen in less than four and a half seconds.  The Vision EQS is capable of DC fast charging up to 350 KW. Range is estimated at around 435 on the WLTP rating cycle.  The interior of the EQS is intended to remind passengers of the deck of a boat, taking its inspiration from luxury yachts. The interior uses a portion of recycled plastic reclaimed from ocean waste. The wood is Maple from ecologically managed forests in Germany.  By using wood from Germany, it ensures a short transportation distance to reduce the CO2 output of the assembly process.      View full article
    • ykX
      EV-curious: An Opinion on the Market

      By ykX · Posted

      Personally, for me Model 3 front looks really awkward and in general I don't think 3 looks good On the other hand I think Model S still looks great My coworker just got new Silverado, personally I think front looks horrible.
    • dfelt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By dfelt · Posted

      In other news, seems a number of key states have officially fallen into a recession from mid-west to east coast.  Pennsylvania alone shed 8,000 manufacturing jobs this year. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-09-09/a-manufacturing-recession-could-cost-trump-a-second-term Seems a wide diverse group of manufactures from auto company suppliers to farm equipment manifactures are in contraction.
    • balthazar
      Cadillac News: 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Aren't As Powerful As Their Predecessors

      By balthazar · Posted

      De-couple : https://newatlas.com/camcon-digital-iva-valve-system/55827/

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. AM6_Cutlass
      AM6_Cutlass
      (40 years old)
    2. crunksoulbrotha!!`
      crunksoulbrotha!!`
      (39 years old)
    3. David Freeman
      David Freeman
      (39 years old)
    4. dwightlooi
      dwightlooi
      (46 years old)
    5. JBarraxJr
      JBarraxJr
      (58 years old)
    View all

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...