    Nissan Cutting 700 Jobs At Their Canton Plant

      Effects those working on the Titan, Frontier, and NV Van lines

    More bad news has hit Nissan. The automaker is planning to cut as many as many as 700 workers from their Canton, Mississippi plant - home to the Frontier, Titan, NV Van, Altima, and Murano. Lloryn Love-Carter, a Nissan spokeswoman told Bloomberg that Nissan will be eliminating one shift of Titan and Frontier, along with cutting a shift of the NV Van line. "All direct employees will retain their jobs and only contract workers will be dismissed, she said by phone."

    "When you look at where the market demand is and where we are seeing sales for the next year, particularly on NV and on Titan, we are just trying to make sure our production is aligned. We feel with the single-shift pattern on vans and the two-shift pattern on the trucks that we can satisfy the market demand," said Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman to Automotive News.

    Brockman couldn't say how much capacity would be lost by the shift cuts. The plant has a max capacity of 450,000 vehicles.

    While sales of the Frontier have been going up (79,646 sold last year, up 7.1 percent), the Titan has been struggling. In 2018, sales dropped 4.7 percent to 50,459.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg


    dfelt

    This makes total sense based on the global slow down in buying but is the news upset that Nissan is cutting jobs compared to GM, Ford or Tesla?

    I stated in another thread that so many who are upset at GM better get used to these announcements as everyone else will be cutting too. This is just normal business sense to adjust for decrease in sales to control costs and keep profits up.

    A Horse With No Name
    7 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This makes total sense based on the global slow down in buying but is the news upset that Nissan is cutting jobs compared to GM, Ford or Tesla?

    I stated in another thread that so many who are upset at GM better get used to these announcements as everyone else will be cutting too. This is just normal business sense to adjust for decrease in sales to control costs and keep profits up.

    The market is slowing down. Companies have the right to cut workers.

    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    The market is slowing down. Companies have the right to cut workers.

    Totally agree!

    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I am always down for automotive eye candy. So happy to be with a bunch of other enthusiasts here.

    Nissan has always had some interesting concepts.

    See the source image

    Could be an interesting EV.

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    Reminds me of a GMC Concept truck that the name is escaping me at the time.

    See the source image

