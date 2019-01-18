Nissan Cutting 700 Jobs At Their Canton Plant

More bad news has hit Nissan. The automaker is planning to cut as many as many as 700 workers from their Canton, Mississippi plant - home to the Frontier, Titan, NV Van, Altima, and Murano. Lloryn Love-Carter, a Nissan spokeswoman told Bloomberg that Nissan will be eliminating one shift of Titan and Frontier, along with cutting a shift of the NV Van line. "All direct employees will retain their jobs and only contract workers will be dismissed, she said by phone."

"When you look at where the market demand is and where we are seeing sales for the next year, particularly on NV and on Titan, we are just trying to make sure our production is aligned. We feel with the single-shift pattern on vans and the two-shift pattern on the trucks that we can satisfy the market demand," said Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman to Automotive News.

Brockman couldn't say how much capacity would be lost by the shift cuts. The plant has a max capacity of 450,000 vehicles.

While sales of the Frontier have been going up (79,646 sold last year, up 7.1 percent), the Titan has been struggling. In 2018, sales dropped 4.7 percent to 50,459.

