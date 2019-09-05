Jump to content
    Nissan Patrol (Armada) Leaked Out On Facebook

      ...Time for a refresh...

    2020-nissan-armada_100714659_l.jpgThe current generation of Nissan Armada came out in 2016 for model year 2017. As we're already into the 2020 model year it seems it was about time for a refresh. Someone in Saudi Arabia snapped shots of a Nissan Patrol, the same vehicle as the Armada, and leaked them out on Facebook.

    Nissan's big body-on-frame SUV gets some updated headlights and updated grille.  It could just be the angle, but the hood looks more horizontal and the lower side air inlets are a different shape.  Around back the bumper gets smaller and more integrated into the body and new tail lamps show up that remind one of an Expedition.

    2020-nissan-armada_100714660_l.jpgOn the inside, the shape of the interior looks familiar, though the center stack is now flat rather than having a bulge in the middle.  There also appear to be two screens as in many Infiniti models. Red quilted leather seats and the badge on the back indicate that this is a Platinum model.

    Under the facelift, expect the hardware to remain the same with a 390 horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 and a 7-speed automatic.

    We expect to see the 2020 Nissan Armada at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Motor Authority

    dfelt

    Over all just Meh!, but I do think the nose is better, the rear tail lights remind me of the old Lincoln Navigator.

    The interior is just another refresh that neither excites me or bores me. Just Meh!

    riviera74

    The Infiniti version will NOT save Infiniti from being ignored in the luxury marketplace.  As for the Armada, I doubt it could take down a Tahoe/Yukon.

