  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Nissan Titan XD Loses Diesel and Single Cab

    A little over a week ago we told you that Nissan was going to start cutting parts of its model lineup.  Some of the low hanging fruit for Nissan are the variants of the Nissan Titan. Nissan Titan sales are down 22.6 percent, selling only 18,026 copies in the first half of 2019.

    The biggest news is that Nissan will be killing off the Cummins diesel option for the Titan XD. The 5 liter turbocharged  V8 produces 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque.  For 2020, the Titan XD will be powered solely by the 5.6 liter gasoline V8 unless Nissan has a card up their sleeve to offer something else.

    Also going away will be the standard cab variants of the Titan and Titan XD, leaving just the standard cab and quad cab in the lineup.

    For 2020, the truck will be receiving a light refresh. The exterior is getting a face lift and the interior is lightly updated plus gaining a new infotainment system with a larger screen. 

    We reviewed the 2016 Nissan Titan XD with the Cummins diesel back in May 2016 and came away impressed but confused by its place in the market. Take a read to find out why. 

    Source: Autoblog
    Image: William Maley

    ccap41

    It would be pretty awesome if Ram could steal that engine and have either an entry level diesel in their HD or a premium engine in their 1500. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    It would be pretty awesome if Ram could steal that engine and have either an entry level diesel in their HD or a premium engine in their 1500. 

    The diesel was originally designed for Ram in the first place.   The problem is, it tends to be thirsty in the Titan XD, but part of that could just be because the Titan XD weighs so much relative to other trucks its size and capability. 

    ccap41

    ccap41 3,179

    Posted (edited)

    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The diesel was originally designed for Ram in the first place.   The problem is, it tends to be thirsty in the Titan XD, but part of that could just be because the Titan XD weighs so much relative to other trucks its size and capability. 

    Exactly! It's got a home waiting for it over at Ram..

    Thirsty but it also isn't the tiny diesels like the 3.0's. This one could do serious work and still get adequate fuel economy. 

    Edited by ccap41

    riviera74

    Neither Nissan nor Toyota have a place in the truck market.  Maybe Nissan will wisely leave the truck space here for the domestics.

    • Thanks 1

    regfootball

    A friend of mine purchased a titan diesel when they came out and negotiated a return the next day when he found out the diesel wasn’t compatible with the oft mandated biodiesel specs some states are pushing.  Nissan May or may not have reengineered things to correct those faults. So the diesel got off on the wrong foot to begin with. 

    The other problem titan is having is the truck shakes / shimmies badly due to chassis design. And it’s evidently a problem tough to fix and a lot of owners have returned their trucks because of it. 

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    A friend of mine purchased a titan diesel when they came out and negotiated a return the next day when he found out the diesel wasn’t compatible with the oft mandated biodiesel specs some states are pushing.  Nissan May or may not have reengineered things to correct those faults. So the diesel got off on the wrong foot to begin with. 

    That would have been Cummins' job. 

    Miradart

    Not wanting to nitpick, but: "Also going away will be the standard cab variants of the Titan and Titan XD, leaving just the standard cab and quad cab in the lineup."
     

    Is the standard cab in or out?  Did you mean Single cab?  And what is their 'standard' cab configuration?  I'm so confoozed! ;) 

    Sad to see their Cummins engine go though.  I thought that was the one thing that could help them break out in the market.  Now, they're just another truck company with an oversized payload capacity for what people actually use, and a thirsty gas engine to move it.

    As FCA already has their own in-house diesel for the Ram and Jeep, I can't see them doing anything with this Cummins.

     

    dfelt

    No surprise here, the two base cab designs will keep things going but I could see them just hill this in 2 to 3 years depending on their contract obligations.

    riviera74
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    No surprise here, the two base cab designs will keep things going but I could see them just hill this in 2 to 3 years depending on their contract obligations.

    Again, why does Nissan build trucks nobody is willing to buy?  Especially when the Silverado/Sierra twins beckon . . . . .

