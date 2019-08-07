Nissan Titan XD Loses Diesel and Single Cab

A little over a week ago we told you that Nissan was going to start cutting parts of its model lineup. Some of the low hanging fruit for Nissan are the variants of the Nissan Titan. Nissan Titan sales are down 22.6 percent, selling only 18,026 copies in the first half of 2019.

The biggest news is that Nissan will be killing off the Cummins diesel option for the Titan XD. The 5 liter turbocharged V8 produces 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. For 2020, the Titan XD will be powered solely by the 5.6 liter gasoline V8 unless Nissan has a card up their sleeve to offer something else.

Also going away will be the standard cab variants of the Titan and Titan XD, leaving just the standard cab and quad cab in the lineup.

For 2020, the truck will be receiving a light refresh. The exterior is getting a face lift and the interior is lightly updated plus gaining a new infotainment system with a larger screen.

We reviewed the 2016 Nissan Titan XD with the Cummins diesel back in May 2016 and came away impressed but confused by its place in the market. Take a read to find out why.