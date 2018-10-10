Opel To End Production of Adam, Cascada, and Karl By the End of Next Year

On the flipside, Opel will be launching eight all-new or refreshed vehicles beginning early next year. This will include a new Corsa subcompact and replacement for the Mokka X (what we know as the Buick Encore).

This announcement has some wondering about the future of Buick's Cascada. A spokesman for the brand told Automotive News that Buick "not confirming anything at this point" regarding the brand's plans for the Cascada. Although, AN's Future Product Pipeline reports that the Buick version could be discontinued sooner than later.

"In order to contribute to the CO2 compliance and to focus on high volume segments, the Opel ADAM, KARL and Cascada will not be replaced after the end of their life cycles, but will remain on sale until the end of 2019," the company said in a statement.

Yesterday, Opel announced that the Adam city car, Cascada convertible, and the KARL city car will end production at the end of 2019. The company blames new emission rules for the canceling of these models, but some suspect the low-margin on these vehicles is what ultimately led to their demise.

Opel is undergoing a major product overhaul as it begins to transition over from General Motors architectures to PSA Group. Some products will not make the change, however.

Opel to Launch Eight All-New or Refreshed Models by 2020

Stronger customer orientation and dealer performance

Focus on high volume and high growth segments with three key launches by 2020: all-new Corsa, Vivaro and Mokka X successor

Ensure CO2 compliance with state-of-the-art technology: four electrified vehicles by end of 2020; 100 percent electrification by 2024; further improved combustion engines

Rüsselsheim. Opel is continuing to execute the PACE! plan product offensive to meet customer needs and ensure compliance with the drastic Europe-wide CO2 guidelines which become effective in 2020. The future portfolio will ensure a sustainable, successful future for both the company and its dealer network. From early 2019 to the end of 2020, the company will launch eight all-new or refreshed models, investing primarily in high-volume and profitable segments. By then, Opel will be offering one of the newest portfolios of all volume manufacturers.

With its PACE! plan, Opel has clearly committed to bringing at least one all-new model onto the market every year. In 2019 alone, Opel will launch the new generation of the bestselling Corsa and the successor to the successful Vivaro as LCV and passenger car variants. Additional variants and equipment versions of the Combo will also be on sale, thus significantly renewing the LCV portfolio. The successor to the hugely popular Opel Mokka X will follow in 2020 and will play a pivotal role for the strategy to expand the proportion of the company’s SUV sales from 25 to 40 percent by 2021.

“Opel goes electric” was one of the commitments made by the company in November 2017 as part of its PACE! plan. Order books for both the all-electric new five-seater Corsa and the Grandland X PHEV which will be produced in Eisenach will be open by the summer of 2019. By the end of 2020, Opel will have a total of four electrified models on offer, providing a lot of driving pleasure and transforming e-car demand from niche to volume. By 2024, there will be an electrified version of every Opel model. Opel will make highly interesting offers, both technically and economically, and will democratise electro-mobility while further improving its combustion engines.

In order to contribute to the CO2 compliance and to focus on high volume segments, the Opel ADAM, KARL and Cascada will not be replaced after the end of their life cycles, but will remain on sale until the end of 2019. With the new portfolio, Opel will continue to cover around 80 percent of the mainstream market volume in 2020 – with significantly higher efficiency and customer-orientation while simultaneously reducing complexity.

“In a context of drastic CO2 norms, it’s our responsibility to shape a sustainable future for our company and our dealers with a highly competitive portfolio for passenger and light commercial vehicles. Opel will offer fun to drive and emotionally designed models including highly competitive light commercial vehicles such as the new Combo and Vivaro. The customers will benefit from the broad introduction of innovative technologies and affordable electrification,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. “The most recent awards – like the IVOTY 2019 for our Combo – demonstrate that we are on the right path.”

The German manufacturer with almost 120 years of automotive tradition is leveraging Groupe PSA platforms and innovative propulsion technologies for all new models. Opel has impressively demonstrated its efficiency this year: the entire portfolio was and is fully available from dealers in time for the transition to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure standard (WLTP). Moreover, Opel is already fully ready for the new Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard and offers 127 passenger car models that meet the requirements which will come into effect for all new registrations in September 2019. “Our commitment to Euro 6d-TEMP is part of our strategy to become a leader in the reduction of vehicle emissions and a key pillar of our customer-centric approach. Whoever buys a new Opel now must not fear a city driving ban from today’s perspective,” said Lohscheller.