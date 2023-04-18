Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Polestar 4 - The New Breed of Electric SUV Coupe

      Polestar has introduced a new approach to SUV coupe design to the world!

    Polestar has brought to the world their Polestar 4, a performance electric SUV coupe that is slotted between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3.

    666118_20230417_Polestar_4.jpg

    A new approach was taken in engineering this performance coupe SUV as Polestar Thomas Ingehlath, CEO stated: 

    “With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupe design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupe that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience,” 

    666137_20230417_Polestar_4.jpg

    Polestar Design

    The resulting generous interior proportions are especially evident in the rear, where occupants experience an intimate environment with reclining seats. Adjustable ambient lighting is inspired by the solar system and adds an extra dimension to the interior, allowing the driver to customize their environment.

    The standard full-length glass roof is available with optional electrochromic functionality, allowing for opaque or transparent upward visibility depending on the mood. Thanks to the elimination of the rear window, the glass roof stretches beyond the rear occupants’ heads, creating a truly unique interior ambience. A secondary media and climate control screen is mounted between the front seats to enable rear occupant control.

    The rearview mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen that shows a live feed from a roof-mounted rear camera – enabling a far wider field of view than what can be experienced in most other cars. The digital feed can be deactivated to allow drivers to instead see rear occupants when needed – a convenient feature for parents transporting children in the backseat.

    666135_20230417_Polestar_4.jpg

    Polestar Sustainability

    New interior materials include a tailored knit textile, which consists of 100 percent recycled PET, along with bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholsteries.

    The tailored knit upholstery is a new technique for the automotive industry. First shown in the Precept concept car, the textile is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. The material and the design have been created by Polestar designers together with the Swedish School of Textiles (Borås Textilhögskolan) and further developed with suppliers. It is made to fit, producing no offcuts and reduced overall waste.

    Inlay carpets in the interior are made using recycled PET and floor carpets are made using ECONYL, which includes reclaimed fishing nets. Specific door trim panels are made from NFPP (natural fiber polypropylene), which results in up to 50 percent less virgin plastic and a weight saving of up to 40 percent. MicroTech, first introduced in Polestar 3, is a bio-attributed vinyl that replaces crude oil with pine oil in its construction and features a recycled textile backing.

    Polestar Performance

    Both dual- and single-motor versions will be available, with single-motor versions featuring rear-wheel drive. Despite the high output and performance, control and confidence are always key factors to produce a responsible, everyday-enjoyable EV experience. Semi-active suspension features in the dual-motor version provide an additional layer of adjustment between comfort and performance dynamics. Wheels range from 20 to 22-inches in size, depending on the version, with tires supplied by Pirelli and Michelin.

    A 102 kWh battery is fitted to both long-range versions. The Long range Dual motor features 400 kW (544 hp), 686 Nm (506 lb-ft) A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed, to maximize range and efficiency.

    Up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging is included for all versions, and the charge lid is motorized. Bi-directional charging is included, with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability at launch providing for external devices to draw power from Polestar 4. A heat pump is fitted as standard, allowing the car to capitalize on ambient heat when preconditioning the cabin and battery.

    Snag_b4c47d4.png

    Full details can be found here.

    666298_20230417_Polestar_4_technical_factsheet_North_America_2023.pdf

    Polestar Technology

    In Polestar 4, the infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform now utilizes a 15.4-inch landscape-oriented screen.

    With Google built-in, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, Polestar continues to offer a leading connected experience. The close collaboration with Google allows Polestar to keep pushing the boundaries of the system.

    A Harman Kardon audio system is available as an option, with 12 speakers and 1,400-Watt channel-hybrid amplifier. An additional two headrest speakers are added to each front seat with the optional Nappa Pack– raising the total to 16. Naturally, Apple CarPlay is included.

    As with all Polestar EVs, OTA or over the air updates will be standard.

    Polestar Safety

    New partnerships bring intelligent safety technology to the fore, including the SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System from Mobileye.

    A total of 12 cameras, one radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors are fitted as standard. This includes a driver monitoring camera, which only relays data and does not record video, to monitor the driver’s eyes and head movements to help avoid incidents related to fatigue or incapacitation. Together with hands-on detection in the steering wheel, the driver monitoring system helps to keep the driver actively engaged in driving, as required.

    A 10.2-inch driver display is mounted ahead of the steering column and includes speed, battery and range information. When engaged by various assistance systems, a virtual environment can show other road users, current driving assistance functions and navigation information. To reduce distraction, a head-up display (HUD) with 14.7-inch projection area in front of the driver relays key vehicle, telephony and navigation information to the windscreen, further improving driver attentiveness. A clever “snow mode” function for the HUD switches the text color from white to yellow, improving visibility in snowy environments.

    Polestar Equipment Packs

    Standard vehicle specification is high, with additional packages tailored to adding specific options that enhance overall enjoyment. The Plus Pack is comprised of comfort and technology upgrades, with the Plus Pro Pack adding a color-coded body execution, the electrochromic glass roof and additional interior illumination. The Nappa Pack can be selected in addition to the Plus Pack, and includes animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation, massage and additional headrest speakers for the front seats.

    The Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist and its extended features. The Performance Pack increases the performance look and driving experience of the Long range Dual motor version, with 22-inch wheels, 4-piston Brembo brakes, Polestar Engineered performance chassis tuning and Swedish gold details for the brakes, seat belts and valve caps.

    666123_20230417_Polestar_4.jpg

    Polestar PAP

    Production is slated to begin November 2023 in Hangzhou Bay, China with arrival in the North American market mid 2024 and a launch price of $60,000.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    It is very interesting to me that Polestar is using the same Snapdragon automotive system that runs Android and it can still support Apple Carplay. 

    This tells me that GM could do this too.

    surreal1272
    28 minutes ago, David said:

    It is very interesting to me that Polestar is using the same Snapdragon automotive system that runs Android and it can still support Apple Carplay. 

    This tells me that GM could do this too.

    But they don't want to because Apple won't play the same game as Google (for good or bad). GM wants to learn about their consumers while they are driving (not a fan of said policy, for the record) and target them with corresponding subscription based services and Google is the perfect host for that tactic since they don't give a rat's posterior about customer privacy and specialize in target advertising. For all of this to happen, it has to squeeze Apple out of the box, so to speak. This subscription nonsense is getting out of hand and GM lost a potential EV buyer with this new setup with Google. This has less to do with my Apple preference and more to do with my distaste of everything Google, where privacy is concerned. Hell, even Lucid added Apple CarPlay recently. The omission for the sake of poaching more dough customers (who have already paid tens of thousands for their GM EV) is just dumb and greedy as hell IMO.

     

    And in what kind of Swedish/Chinese common core math world nonsense is a 4 slotted between a 2 and a 3? 

    Edited by surreal1272
    smk4565

    This brands naming scheme makes no sense.  Also makes no sense that they have like 17 dealers, and very low production volume.   This thing has Jaguar I-Pace shape, and that didn't sell.  I don't see how this brand makes any money, eventually the Chinese will probably get tired of subsidizing it.

    David
    53 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    But they don't want to because Apple won't play the same game as Google (for good or bad). GM wants to learn about their consumers while they are driving (not a fan of said policy, for the record) and target them with corresponding subscription based services and Google is the perfect host for that tactic since they don't give a rat's posterior about customer privacy and specialize in target advertising. For all of this to happen, it has to squeeze Apple out of the box, so to speak. This subscription nonsense is getting out of hand and GM lost a potential EV buyer with this new setup with Google. This has less to do with my Apple preference and more to do with my distaste of everything Google, where privacy is concerned. Hell, even Lucid added Apple CarPlay recently. The omission for the sake of poaching more dough customers (who have already paid tens of thousands for their GM EV) is just dumb and greedy as hell IMO.

     

    And in what kind of Swedish/Chinese common core math world nonsense is a 4 slotted between a 2 and a 3? 

    I agree, depending on how GM fully introduces the SnapDragon eco system and how they support cells, they could have lost me as a customer as my wife does everything on her phone and then goes to her SS, plugs in and the head unit continues her map setup she already did on the phone.

    Having a system that requires another account, if it does not sync with your android phone would be a deal breaker as my wife is not the type to log into a secondary account and if it does not sync with her cell phone where she does everything, it will be a FAIL as she is not a tech person like me and as such, we will move to an auto that supports Android Auto as a Happy Wife is a Happy Life.

    I had to laugh my friend as I was also wondering how 4 fits between 2 & 3. That is just batshit stupid.

    Cartman Acting Crazy GIF by South Park

    David
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    How is it an suv?  How is that anything more than a hatchback with big wheels?

    There are 2-door Imprezas that are more SUV than that...

    I would agree that my first thought was a beefy EV car, but the press release calls it a coupe SUV. 

    Maybe the bottom of the auto to the top is a certain height that pops into the SUV category due to the blacked-out section versus painted section. 

    While it has a coupe car look, I think this is the deceptive section:

    image.png

    It looks to me when you look at the full picture in the gallery like it could be 6 to 9 inches by the wheels and a good 12 inches on the doors.

    Drew Dowdell
    14 minutes ago, David said:

    I would agree that my first thought was a beefy EV car, but the press release calls it a coupe SUV. 

    Maybe the bottom of the auto to the top is a certain height that pops into the SUV category due to the blacked-out section versus painted section. 

    While it has a coupe car look, I think this is the deceptive section:

    image.png

    It looks to me when you look at the full picture in the gallery like it could be 6 to 9 inches by the wheels and a good 12 inches on the doors.

    The height above the ground matters, not fakery visuals like that blackout panel. The overall height of the vehicle doesn't look that tall either.

    surreal1272
    42 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    How is it an suv?  How is that anything more than a hatchback with big wheels?

    There are 2-door Imprezas that are more SUV than that...

    Basically an AMC Eagle wagon in EV form lol.

    oldshurst442
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Body cladding = SUV.  This standard was set by the 90s Pontiac Montana.

    not too fast, bro.

    Body cladding WAS an 80s thing...   And it wasnt just a Pontiac thing either.   It was a universal across many a brand  across many a niche. 

    Although the pics Im gonna post now are not of off roading SUVs, its about off roading and racing.  From 1984

     The actual rallye car

    Top Vehicles: Photo | Rallye, Audi, Rennwagen

    And the road car.  

    I see plenty of body cladding on the road car.  In 1984 I HAVE to remind you...

    1984 Audi Sport Quattro

     

    REAL off roader SUV...

    There was slight body cladding on that...

    Legendary Italian V12 SUV Is Known as “Rambo Lambo” - eBay Motors Blog

    Lamborghini LM002 — Wikipédia

     Because there was an option to NOT have body cladding below the doors. 

    Essai rétro Lamborghini LM002 (1986) : Lambo perché

     

    And AMC...  early 1980s...

    There are prominent fender flares there and slight body cladding on the bottom PUNCTUATED with blackness...

    Last of the Line: 61K Mile 1983 Eagle Wagon 4x4 | Station wagon cars, American motors, Wagon cars

    1983 AMC Eagle SX4

    When clearly there were models that  minimimzed the effects of it...

    From derisive hoots to award-winning technology: How Ferguson and Roy Lunn developed the Eagle for AMC | Hemmings

    And the predecessor from the mid 1970s when it wasnt an offroader and just a station wagon...

    1976 American Motors Hornet Sportabout D/L Station Wagon | Flickr

     

    So...its NOT a Pontic thing.  

    Its an 80s thing.   

    And it was everywhere

    A 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Is up for Auction – Robb Report

    Car 560 SEC AMG Widebody 6.0 Litre Quad Cam 1986 for sale - PostWarClassic

    1986 Mercedes AMG Hammer For Sale | Curated | Vintage & Classic Supercars

    W107 SLC280 | Mercedes benz, Mercedes, Classic sports cars

     

    Because we all know that body cladding = speed...

    So before you accuse Pontiac of shytty body cladding,  take a close look in the mirror...

     

