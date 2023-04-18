Polestar 4 - The New Breed of Electric SUV Coupe

Polestar has brought to the world their Polestar 4, a performance electric SUV coupe that is slotted between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3.

A new approach was taken in engineering this performance coupe SUV as Polestar Thomas Ingehlath, CEO stated:

“With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupe design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupe that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience,”

Polestar Design

The resulting generous interior proportions are especially evident in the rear, where occupants experience an intimate environment with reclining seats. Adjustable ambient lighting is inspired by the solar system and adds an extra dimension to the interior, allowing the driver to customize their environment.

The standard full-length glass roof is available with optional electrochromic functionality, allowing for opaque or transparent upward visibility depending on the mood. Thanks to the elimination of the rear window, the glass roof stretches beyond the rear occupants’ heads, creating a truly unique interior ambience. A secondary media and climate control screen is mounted between the front seats to enable rear occupant control.

The rearview mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen that shows a live feed from a roof-mounted rear camera – enabling a far wider field of view than what can be experienced in most other cars. The digital feed can be deactivated to allow drivers to instead see rear occupants when needed – a convenient feature for parents transporting children in the backseat.

Polestar Sustainability

New interior materials include a tailored knit textile, which consists of 100 percent recycled PET, along with bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholsteries.

The tailored knit upholstery is a new technique for the automotive industry. First shown in the Precept concept car, the textile is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. The material and the design have been created by Polestar designers together with the Swedish School of Textiles (Borås Textilhögskolan) and further developed with suppliers. It is made to fit, producing no offcuts and reduced overall waste.

Inlay carpets in the interior are made using recycled PET and floor carpets are made using ECONYL, which includes reclaimed fishing nets. Specific door trim panels are made from NFPP (natural fiber polypropylene), which results in up to 50 percent less virgin plastic and a weight saving of up to 40 percent. MicroTech, first introduced in Polestar 3, is a bio-attributed vinyl that replaces crude oil with pine oil in its construction and features a recycled textile backing.

Polestar Performance

Both dual- and single-motor versions will be available, with single-motor versions featuring rear-wheel drive. Despite the high output and performance, control and confidence are always key factors to produce a responsible, everyday-enjoyable EV experience. Semi-active suspension features in the dual-motor version provide an additional layer of adjustment between comfort and performance dynamics. Wheels range from 20 to 22-inches in size, depending on the version, with tires supplied by Pirelli and Michelin.

A 102 kWh battery is fitted to both long-range versions. The Long range Dual motor features 400 kW (544 hp), 686 Nm (506 lb-ft) A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed, to maximize range and efficiency.

Up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging is included for all versions, and the charge lid is motorized. Bi-directional charging is included, with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability at launch providing for external devices to draw power from Polestar 4. A heat pump is fitted as standard, allowing the car to capitalize on ambient heat when preconditioning the cabin and battery.

Full details can be found here.

666298_20230417_Polestar_4_technical_factsheet_North_America_2023.pdf

Polestar Technology

In Polestar 4, the infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform now utilizes a 15.4-inch landscape-oriented screen.

With Google built-in, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, Polestar continues to offer a leading connected experience. The close collaboration with Google allows Polestar to keep pushing the boundaries of the system.

A Harman Kardon audio system is available as an option, with 12 speakers and 1,400-Watt channel-hybrid amplifier. An additional two headrest speakers are added to each front seat with the optional Nappa Pack– raising the total to 16. Naturally, Apple CarPlay is included.

As with all Polestar EVs, OTA or over the air updates will be standard.

Polestar Safety

New partnerships bring intelligent safety technology to the fore, including the SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System from Mobileye.

A total of 12 cameras, one radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors are fitted as standard. This includes a driver monitoring camera, which only relays data and does not record video, to monitor the driver’s eyes and head movements to help avoid incidents related to fatigue or incapacitation. Together with hands-on detection in the steering wheel, the driver monitoring system helps to keep the driver actively engaged in driving, as required.

A 10.2-inch driver display is mounted ahead of the steering column and includes speed, battery and range information. When engaged by various assistance systems, a virtual environment can show other road users, current driving assistance functions and navigation information. To reduce distraction, a head-up display (HUD) with 14.7-inch projection area in front of the driver relays key vehicle, telephony and navigation information to the windscreen, further improving driver attentiveness. A clever “snow mode” function for the HUD switches the text color from white to yellow, improving visibility in snowy environments.

Polestar Equipment Packs

Standard vehicle specification is high, with additional packages tailored to adding specific options that enhance overall enjoyment. The Plus Pack is comprised of comfort and technology upgrades, with the Plus Pro Pack adding a color-coded body execution, the electrochromic glass roof and additional interior illumination. The Nappa Pack can be selected in addition to the Plus Pack, and includes animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation, massage and additional headrest speakers for the front seats.

The Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist and its extended features. The Performance Pack increases the performance look and driving experience of the Long range Dual motor version, with 22-inch wheels, 4-piston Brembo brakes, Polestar Engineered performance chassis tuning and Swedish gold details for the brakes, seat belts and valve caps.

Polestar PAP

Production is slated to begin November 2023 in Hangzhou Bay, China with arrival in the North American market mid 2024 and a launch price of $60,000.