  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Porsche CEO Says A 911 Plug-In is on the Way

    Finally! Some Clarification on the 911 Plug-In Hybrid

    Porsche seems to be going ahead on electrifying their iconic 911 sports car. Speaking with Automotive News, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume revealed that the company is working on a plug-in hybrid variant of the next-generation 911. 

    "It will be very important for the 911 to have a plug-in hybrid," said Blume.

    The decision on whether to move forward with the project hasn't received final approval, but Blume said  it's "my opinion that we will go for it." 

    Blume's comments help clear the confusing mess of rumors from the past few years which said one minute that they were considering it and the next minute being taken off the table. Earlier this year, plans were dropped due to weight concerns of the batteries.

    The next-generation 911's platform has been designed to accommodate the batteries needed for the plug-in hybrid system. Currently, Porsche is planning to launch the plug-in hybrid 911 during midcycle refresh of the next-generation 911. With the launch of the next-generation 911 expected to take place in 2019, this could mean the 911 plug-in hybrid will debut in 2023.

    Why is Porsche waiting until the midcycle refresh? Blume said this would allow the company to get batteries that deliver more power and range.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    smk4565

    Really the 911 makes perfect sense for a hybrid, you can stick a battery and motor under the hood up front since there is no engine there.  And maybe downsize the Flat 6 in back to save some weight, or you save it by not running a drive shaft from the back to the front wheels.

