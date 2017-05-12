1 Million Ram Trucks Being Recalled For Software Issue

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced today that it would be recalling a million Ram Trucks for a computer glitch that could prevent the airbags and seat-belt tensioners from engaging in the event of a crash.
The issue comes from the software used in a module that controls the deployment of restraint systems in rollover situations. Underbody impacts could cause the module to think a sensor has failed and will disable the side airbags and seat-belt tensioners for that ignition cycle. This means in the event of a rollover, the key safety systems will not go into action. The good news is that if you turn the truck off and then on, the system should revert back to normal. You can tell this if the airbag warning light goes off when you restart the truck.
FCA says it is aware of a fatality, two injuries, and two accidents possibly related to this problem.
The models involved in this recall include,
- 2013-2016 Ram 1500
- 2013-2016 Ram 2500
- 2014-2016 Ram 3500
FCA says they will begin notifying owners about this issue next month along with they schedule to bring their truck to get repaired. Dealers will reprogram the occupant restraint control modules used throughout the truck.
