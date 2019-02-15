Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rivian Lands $700M In Investment Commitements

      Amazon to lead the first round of investing

    Detroit Auto Maker Rivian landed $700M in investment commitments lead by Amazon.  Rumors were swirling earlier this week that Amazon and GM were in talks to provide investment that valued the company between $1B and $2B.  GM is not part of this round of investing, but that does not mean GM is out of it just yet.

    Rivian plans to introduce the R1T pickup (shown above) in 2020 with the R1S SUV following later.   Four more vehicles are planned starting in 2025.  The vehicles are set to be produced at Rivian's plant in Normal, Ill., a former Mitsubishi facility.

    Amazon's interest in Rivian includes using Rivian's technology to support its own logistics and delivery services.  GM's interest comes from CEO Mary Barra's commitment to a Zero emissions future.  GM is studying the feasibility of an Electrified GMC Sierra  while crosstown rival Ford has plans for an EV F-150.

    Click here for more information on the Rivian R1T Pickup

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    • Upvote 2

    Go to articles Rivian

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    A Horse With No Name
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    With a large enough investment in Rivian, this is how GM gets their EV Pickup without compromising their existing platforms.  

    I would definitely rock one if I could afford it.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    With a large enough investment in Rivian, this is how GM gets their EV Pickup without compromising their existing platforms.  

    This is also how a long time GM customer since 1993 from my own pocket, from the 60's if I include all the GM auto's my parents have owned stays with them.

    Invest in Rivian with the right to use the skateboard platform for Chevrolet and GMC Full size 1/2 ton pickups. 

    Do it now and just enjoy all the purchases they will have in a year.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    15 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is also how a long time GM customer since 1993 from my own pocket, from the 60's if I include all the GM auto's my parents have owned stays with them.

    Invest in Rivian with the right to use the skateboard platform for Chevrolet and GMC Full size 1/2 ton pickups. 

    Do it now and just enjoy all the purchases they will have in a year.

    Close.  Make that three years for the GM twins to shop up in showrooms.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I would definitely rock one if I could afford it.

    You won't be able to... or more acurately, GM will make it stupid expensive to get and then options like adaptive cruise control or rainsense wipers which come standard on a Yaris will require $4,000 option packages to get and only available on the top trim. 

    • Haha 2
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    And GM will make it hideous like the Silverado.  

    23 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    You won't be able to... or more acurately, GM will make it stupid expensive to get and then options like adaptive cruise control or rainsense wipers which come standard on a Yaris will require $4,000 option packages to get and only available on the top trim. 

     

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    28 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    And GM will make it hideous like the Silverado.

    I could get worse.  It could remain looking like the Spongebob, Square Pants character that it already resembles.

     

    Spongebob_Lifegard.jpg

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    I could get worse.  It could remain looking like the Spongebob, Square Pants character that it already resembles.

     

    Spongebob_Lifegard.jpg

    U'mmmm How does that look like this?

    See the source image

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    11 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I think Ocn was exaggerating.  Never seen SBSP, but I see no resemblance.  

    When a cartoon can propel me cross country with a payload  Blu will have a point.

    Edited by A Horse With No Name
    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    37 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I think Ocn was exaggerating.  Never seen SBSP, but I see no resemblance.  

    Nope.  In this case, that was not sarcasm.  I was being dead serious.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I dont see the resemblance myself, about that green cartoon character and the Rivian truck, but...

    the Rivian truck  makes me think about a Star Wars Rogue One robot for whatever reason. K-2SO

     

    Related image

     

    I do not like the looks of the Rivian truck too much. I think the vertical,  race car track like accent LED lighting around the 4 circle LED lights look bizarre and out of place to the otherwise horizontal lines it has on its fascia.  That contrast does not mesh well together in my opinion. 

    But...because it looks different and unique to other front ends in the car biz, I think its a fantastic way to establish brand identity. 

    Besides, it aint worse than this monstrosity

    Image result for 2020 chevrolet silverado 2500hd

     

    The Rivian truck just looks geeky and may say that the owner is awkward socially.  At least it does not scream out loud that the owner of a Silverado HD truck has a tiny penis! 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Maybe if you stopped PEEKING...

    There is nothing wrong with taking a peek...but its pathetic trying to mask a tiny penis with strong "fake" masculinity...

    Related image

    coocoo!!

    Made you look!!!

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Ppl who miss the point...  😢

    I might have missed the point you were trying to make. 

    Please explain. Slowly if you can. My brain sometimes lags...

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    12 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Related image

    coocoo!!

    Made you look﻿!!!

    I looked into this very closely.  It's actually an old AMC Javelin dealership ad, each dealer got one of these.  This one is missing his javelin (he is not throwing a gang sign).  Plus, it is very cold.  Or he could just be a normal Greek guy on the warmest day of the year.  Not sure.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×