May 2019 Sales Figures

Quarterly:

Ford Motor Company - Not reported

General Motors Co. - Not Reported

Tesla - Not Reported

FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

Monthly:

Audi of America - Down 2.2% for the month, Down 7.3% for the year

BMW of North America - Down 3.1% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year

FCA US LLC - Up 2% for the month, Down 3% for the year

Genesis Motor America - Not Reported

Honda Motor Co. - Down 4.9% for the month, Flat 0.0% for the year

Hyundai Motor America - Up 1.8% for the month, Up 1.74% for the year

Infiniti USA - Down 10.4% for the month, Down 13.4% for the year

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported

Kia Motors America - Up 1.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year

Mazda North American Operations - Down 16.0% for the month, Down 15.5% for the year

Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 0.5% for the month, Down 8.6% for the year

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 21.5% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year

Nissan Group - Up 0.1% for the month, Down 6.6% for the year

Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 0.1% for the month, Up 2.1% for the year

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 6.4% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year

Toyota Motor North America - Up 3.2% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year

Volkswagen of America - Up 14% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Reported