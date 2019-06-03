May 2019 Sales Figures

-
Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not reported
General Motors Co. - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly
Monthly:
Audi of America - Down 2.2% for the month, Down 7.3% for the year
BMW of North America - Down 3.1% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year
FCA US LLC - Up 2% for the month, Down 3% for the year
Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
Honda Motor Co. - Down 4.9% for the month, Flat 0.0% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Up 1.8% for the month, Up 1.74% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 10.4% for the month, Down 13.4% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
Kia Motors America - Up 1.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Down 16.0% for the month, Down 15.5% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 0.5% for the month, Down 8.6% for the year
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 21.5% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
Nissan Group - Up 0.1% for the month, Down 6.6% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 0.1% for the month, Up 2.1% for the year
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 6.4% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Up 3.2% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Up 14% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Reported
Brands (Quarterly):
Buick - Not Reported
Cadillac - Not Reported
Chevrolet - Not Reported
GMC - Not Reported
Ford - Not Reported
Lincoln - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Up 5.7% - 13,547 MTD / 61,619 YTD
Alfa Romeo - Down 34% - 1,572 MTD / 7,442 YTD
Audi - Down 2.2% 18,892 MTD / 82,031 YTD
BMW - Up 1.7% - 27,109 MTD / 124,813 YTD
Chrysler - Down 26% - 10,903 MTD / 51,481 YTD
Dodge - Up 3% - 47,759 MTD / 204,546 YTD
Fiat - Down 29% - 1,025 MTD / 4,170 YTD
Genesis - Not reported
Honda - Down 5.9% - 131,985 MTD / 579,475 YTD
Hyundai - Up 1.8% - 66,121 MTD / 269,126 YTD
Infiniti - Down 10.4% - 10,413 MTD / 53,219 YTD
Jaguar - Not reported
Jeep - Down 7% - 90,326 MTD / 379,455 YTD
Kia - Up 1.0% - 60,062 MTD / 248,043 YTD
Land Rover - Not reported
Lexus - Down 3.4% - 24,537 MTD / 112,688 YTD
Mazda - Down 16% - 25,192 MTD / 115,727 YTD
Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.4% 27,080 MTD / 121,200 YTD
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 7.7% - 2,862 MTD / 13,020 YTD
MINI - Down 33.2% - 2,822 MTD / 14,348 YTD
Mitsubishi - Down 21.5% - 9,750 MTD / 58,780 YTD
Nissan - Up 1.1% - 121,570 MTD / 540,313 YTD
Porsche - Up 0.1% - 5,010 MTD / 25,052 YTD
Ram Trucks - Up 29% - 67,117 MTD / 257,941 YTD
Smart - Down 3.6% - 106 MTD / 422 YTD
Subaru - Up 6.4% - 63,972 MTD / 278,014 YTD
Toyota - Up 4.1% - 197,637 MTD / 837,068 YTD
Volkswagen - Up 14% - 35,702 MTD / 152,883 YTD
Volvo - Not Reported
By Drew Dowdell •May 2019 Sales Figures
...who blossomed in May, and who wilted...
