    May 2019 Sales Figures

      ...who blossomed in May, and who wilted...

    • Quarterly:

      Ford Motor Company - Not reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla Not Reported
      FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Down 2.2% for the month, Down 7.3% for the year
      BMW of North America -  Down 3.1% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year
      FCA US LLC -  Up 2% for the month, Down 3% for the year
      Genesis Motor America -       Not Reported
      Honda Motor Co. Down 4.9% for the month,  Flat 0.0% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 1.8% for the month, Up 1.74% for the year
      Infiniti USA -       Down 10.4% for the month, Down 13.4% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
      Kia Motors America - Up 1.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Down 16.0%  for the month, Down 15.5% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 0.5% for the month, Down 8.6% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 21.5% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 0.1% for the month, Down 6.6% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 0.1% for the month, Up 2.1% for the year
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 6.4% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Up 3.2% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 14% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Reported


      Brands (Quarterly):
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Up 5.7% - 13,547 MTD / 61,619 YTD
      Alfa Romeo - Down 34% - 1,572 MTD / 7,442 YTD
      Audi - Down 2.2% 18,892 MTD / 82,031 YTD
      BMW - Up 1.7% - 27,109 MTD / 124,813 YTD
      Chrysler - Down 26% - 10,903 MTD / 51,481 YTD
      Dodge - Up 3% - 47,759 MTD / 204,546 YTD
      Fiat - Down 29% - 1,025 MTD / 4,170 YTD
      Genesis - Not reported
      Honda - Down 5.9% - 131,985 MTD / 579,475 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 1.8% - 66,121 MTD / 269,126 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 10.4% - 10,413 MTD / 53,219 YTD
      Jaguar - Not reported
      Jeep - Down 7% - 90,326 MTD / 379,455 YTD
      Kia - Up 1.0% - 60,062 MTD / 248,043 YTD
      Land Rover -  Not reported
      Lexus - Down 3.4% - 24,537 MTD  / 112,688 YTD
      Mazda - Down 16% - 25,192 MTD / 115,727 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.4% 27,080 MTD / 121,200 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 7.7% - 2,862 MTD / 13,020 YTD
      MINI - Down 33.2% - 2,822 MTD / 14,348 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 21.5% - 9,750 MTD / 58,780 YTD
      Nissan - Up 1.1% - 121,570 MTD / 540,313 YTD
      Porsche - Up 0.1% - 5,010 MTD / 25,052 YTD
      Ram Trucks - Up 29% - 67,117 MTD / 257,941 YTD
      Smart - Down 3.6% - 106 MTD / 422 YTD
      Subaru - Up 6.4% - 63,972 MTD / 278,014 YTD
      Toyota - Up 4.1% - 197,637 MTD / 837,068 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 14% - 35,702 MTD / 152,883 YTD
      Volvo - Not Reported

    smk4565
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    More red at Benz than at FCA. 

    They were up 0.4%.  At least they aren't down 34% like Alfa Romeo, or down 26% like Chrysler or down 7% like Jeep in an SUV market and Jeep is down 7% for the year as the SUV market is just getting flooded with entries.

    surreal1272
    13 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They were up 0.4%.  At least they aren't down 34% like Alfa Romeo, or down 26% like Chrysler or down 7% like Jeep in an SUV market and Jeep is down 7% for the year as the SUV market is just getting flooded with entries.

    FCA was up for the month while Benz was down. FCA is also only down 3% for the year while Mercedes is down 8%. Not sure how you paint that as a rosy picture. 

     

    I do agree about Alfa though. It is just a joke in automotive clown shoes at this point and perfectly illustrates the money spent on it by FCA was money wasted. 

    riviera74
    25 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    FCA was up for the month while Benz was down. FCA is also only down 3% for the year while Mercedes is down 8%. Not sure how you paint that as a rosy picture. 

     

    I do agree about Alfa though. It is just a joke in automotive clown shoes at this point and perfectly illustrates the money spent on it by FCA was money wasted. 

    Neither FIAT nor Alfa Romeo should be sold here.  They belong in Europe since neither can compete here.  Maybe if that Renault merger with FCA goes through, someone will have the wisdom to discontinue FIAT and Alfa Romeo in North America.

    surreal1272
    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Neither FIAT nor Alfa Romeo should be sold here.  They belong in Europe since neither can compete here.  Maybe if that Renault merger with FCA goes through, someone will have the wisdom to discontinue FIAT and Alfa Romeo in North America.

    I agree 100%. Both were garbage forty years ago and they clearly have not improved upon that reputation. 

    Robert Hall

    Funny anecdote, for some reason I've seen a 1/2 dozen Alfa Romeos (4 Giulias and 2 Stelvios) in the last week.  The Giulia Quadrafiglio does look great in dark blue.

    smk4565

    Single market brands have a hard time.  That is a problem FCA has.  Alfa and Fiat are stronger in the USA than Chrysler and Dodge are outside of North America.  When you have regional brands, it is hard to stay competitive.  Same problem with Renault, another regional company, if they merge all this together, they need to get a "One Ford" type plan where they have 1 car sold all over the world, maybe under different brand names.

