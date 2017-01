Sales Figure Ticker: December 2016

Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 58.5% (1,694 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,534 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 30.5% (12,573 Vehicles Sold This Month, 105,104 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Up 20.3% (37,229 Vehicles Sold This Month, 322,948 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Audi of America - Up 13.7% (23,195 Vehicles Sold This Month, 210,213 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 12.3% (63,177 Vehicles Sold This Month, 615,132 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

General Motors Co. - Up 10% (319,108 Vehicles Sold This Month, 3,042,775 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Nissan North America - Up 9.7% (152,743 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,564,423 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 8.4% (10,129 Vehicles Sold This Month, 82,724 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Up 6.4% (160,477 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,637,942 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. - Up 5.8% (243,229 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,449,630 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 2% (4,015 Vehicles Sold This Month, 54,280 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Up 0.3% (239,854 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,614,697 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Kia Motors America - Up 0.2% (54,353 Vehicles Sold This Month, 647,598 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 1.8% (28,754 Vehicles Sold This Month, 297,773 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - Down 1.9% (62,305 Vehicles Sold This Month, 775,005 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 4.8% (37,057 Vehicles Sold This Month, 380,752 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

BMW Group U.S. - Down 5.4% (37,493 Vehicles Sold This Month, 365,204 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 6.4% (7,383 Vehicles Sold This Month, 96,267 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 10% (192,519 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,244,315 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)



Brands:

Acura - Up 1.9% (17,148 Vehicles Sold This Month, 161,360 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Down 7% (52 Vehicles Sold This Month, 516 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Audi - Up 13.7% (23,195 Vehicles Sold This Month, 210,213 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

BMW - Down 5.2% (32,835 Vehicles Sold This Month, 313,174 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Buick - Up 2.8% (21,288 Vehicles Sold This Month, 229,631 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Cadillac - Up 3.2% (21,446 Vehicles Sold This Month, 170,006 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Chevrolet - Up 12.8% (212,959 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,096,510 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Chrysler - Down 32% (16,776 Vehicles Sold This Month, 231,972 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Dodge - Down 21% (36,329 Vehicles Sold This Month, 506,858 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Fiat - Down 54% (2,606 Vehicles Sold This Month, 32,742 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Ford - Down 0.6% (227,063 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,502,973 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Genesis - N/A (1,733 Vehicles Sold This Month, 6,948 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

GMC - Up 5.8% (63,415 Vehicles Sold This Month, 546,628 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Honda - Up 6.9% (143,329 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,476,582 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Hyundai - Down 4.6% (60,572 Vehicles Sold This Month, 768,057 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Infiniti - Up 20.6% (18,198 Vehicles Sold This Month, 138,293 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Jaguar - Up 259% (4,294 Vehicles Sold This Month, 31,243 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Jeep - Down 6% (83,159 Vehicles Sold This Month, 926,376 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Kia - Up 0.2% (54,353 Vehicles Sold This Month, 647,598 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Land Rover - Down 1.9% (8,279 Vehicles Sold This Month, 73,861 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Lexus - Up 3.2% (41,182 Vehicles Sold This Month, 331,228 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Lincoln - Up 17.8% (12,791 Vehicles Sold This Month, 111,724 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Maserati - Up 58.5% (1,694 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,534 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mazda - Down 1.8% (28,754 Vehicles Sold This Month, 297,773 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Down 6.4% (32,011 Vehicles Sold This Month, 340,237 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 4.6% (3,860 Vehicles Sold This Month, 34,304 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

MINI - Down 7% (4,658 Vehicles Sold This Month, 52,030 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Mitsubishi - Down 6.4% (7,383 Vehicles Sold This Month, 96,267 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Nissan - Up 8.3% (134,545 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,426,130 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Porsche - Up 2% (4,015 Vehicles Sold This Month, 54,280 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Ram Trucks - Up 10% (53,597 Vehicles Sold This Month, 545,851 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Smart - Up 77.3% (1,186 Vehicles Sold This Month, 6,211 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Subaru - Up 12.3% (63,177 Vehicles Sold This Month, 615,132 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Toyota - Up 6.4% (202,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,118,402 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 20.3% (37,229 Vehicles Sold This Month, 322,948 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)

Volvo - Up 8.4% (10,129 Vehicles Sold This Month, 82,724 Vehicles Sold So Far This Year)



