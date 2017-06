Sales Figure Ticker: May 2017

Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 33.9% (1,265 Vehicles Sold This Month, 5,818 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 14% (8,106 Vehicles Sold This Month, 47,798 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 12.08% (56,135 Vehicles Sold This Month, 252,753 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 12% (6,202 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,802 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 5% (4,805 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 4.5% (9,429 Vehicles Sold This Month, 46,951 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Up 4.29% (30,014 Vehicles Sold This Month, 133,861 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan North America - Up 3% (13,939 Vehicles Sold This Month, 59,833 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi of America - Up 2.5% (19,197 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,555 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Up 2.2% (241,126 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,073,123 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Up 0.9% (148,414 Vehicles Sold This Month, 652,093 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor Sales - Down 0.5% (218,248 Vehicles Sold This Month, 952,785 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 1% (193,040 Vehicles Sold This Month, 880,014 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Down 1.3% (237,364 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,171,291 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Down 7% (58,507 Vehicles Sold This Month, 239,593 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 7.9% (26,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 119,282 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW Group U.S. - Down 11.1% (29,878 Vehicles Sold This Month, 130,916 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - Down 15% (60,011 Vehicles Sold This Month, 291,853 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Mercedes-Benz USA -



Brands:

Acura - Up 2.8% (13,939 Vehicles Sold This Month, 59,833 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 1,989% (919 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,702 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 2.5% (19,197 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,555 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW - Down 11% (25,818 Vehicles Sold This Month, 120,124 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Up 28.5% (20,077 Vehicles Sold This Month, 91,017 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Up 9.2% (13,211 Vehicles Sold This Month, 59,493 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Down 3.8% (162,950 Vehicles Sold This Month, 799,040 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Down 2% (17,969 Vehicles Sold This Month, 82,354 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Up 8% (42,922 Vehicles Sold This Month, 218,430 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 16% (2,670 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,440 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Up 2.1% (230,838 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,026,061 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis - N/A (1,752 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,306 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Down 5.2% (41,126 Vehicles Sold This Month, 221,741 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Up 0.7% (134,475 Vehicles Sold This Month, 592,260 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai - Down 18% (58,259 Vehicles Sold This Month, 283,547 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Infiniti - Up 15.6% (12,514 Vehicles Sold This Month, 66,872 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Up 43.9% (3,113 Vehicles Sold This Month, 17,719 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Down 15% (75,516 Vehicles Sold This Month, 333,138 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Down 7% (58,507 Vehicles Sold This Month, 239,593 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Up 0.9% (4,993 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,079 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 4.8% (25,401 Vehicles Sold This Month, 109,362 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Up 4.9% (10,288 Vehicles Sold This Month, 47,062 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Maserati - Up 33.9% (1,265 Vehicles Sold This Month, 5,818 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Down 7.9% (26,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 119,282 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz -

Mercedes-Benz Vans -

MINI - Down 11.6% (4,060 Vehicles Sold This Month, 17,792 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi - Up 4.5% (9,429 Vehicles Sold This Month, 46,951 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Up 1.9% (124,957 Vehicles Sold This Month, 609,488 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Up 5% (4,805 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Up 18% (51,044 Vehicles Sold This Month, 230,950 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart -

Subaru - Up 12.08% (56,135 Vehicles Sold This Month, 252,753 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 0.1% (192,847 Vehicles Sold This Month, 843,423 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 4.29% (30,014 Vehicles Sold This Month, 133,861 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo - Up 12% (6,202 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,802 Vehicles Sold This Year)