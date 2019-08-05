Free Supercharging is Back For Model S and X Buyers

After seeing its sales slide during the first quarter of this year, Tesla needed to come up with an incentive to help boost sales of the sagging Model-X and Model-S. In that effort, Tesla is returning the offer of free SuperCharging on all Model-S and Model-X sold. The plan was last offered in 2018 and then ended after Elon Musk called the plan unsustainable.

Telsa has been making changes to their lineup and pricing almost monthly since the beginning of 2019, so this could be a short term offer or it could stick around longer. Tesla buyers who already purchased their car are out of luck though, the offer only extends to new purchases.