Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Hertz Selling Off 30% of its EV Fleet because of Tesla

    Hertz has announced that it will sell off roughly 30%, or 20,000 vehicles, of its EV fleet.  The move came after it announced a scale-back from its original goal of electrifying 25% of the rental fleet. Hertz's original goal was to acquire 100,000 Tesla and 65,000 from Polestar over five years. Teslas make up roughly 80% of the Hertz EV fleet. At the time of this writing, there are 631 Teslas for sale on Hertz's website and only 40 EVs from other brands.

    In a statement, Hertz cited substantially higher than average repair costs "for EVs" with extended wait times for parts availability. Additionally, Hertz reported that manufacturers' new lower retail prices hurt the resale values of the existing fleet, leading to substantial depreciation losses. Hertz is expecting to take a $245 million write-down on the vehicles, or an average loss of $12,250 per vehicle. Unlike other brands, Teslas purchased by Hertz were purchased at the same retail price the general public pays without any volume discount.

    Our take

    While many in the anti-EV crowd see this as an indictment against EVs, it is really more of an indictment against Tesla.  Tesla's use of the Gigapress, while revolutionary technology, means that even minor collisions can be catastrophic to the vehicle. But this technology is coming to other brands as well. General Motors has purchased a Gigapress manufacturer and Volkswagen is planning on using Gigapress in their future vehicles. Additionally, Tesla does not have a deep reserve of spare parts, leading to long wait times for repairs. Tesla's erratic pricing moves have also made it difficult to accurately predict resale value of their vehicles.  For an individual, it is an annoyance but for a corporation that buys 100,000 vehicles, it can cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

    But Hertz's loss could be your gain.  If you have been looking at purchasing an EV but don't want to pay the high prices of a new one, a wave of Tesla Model-3 and Model-Y are about to hit the market. Couple that with a $4,000 tax credit for pre-owned EVs and there will be good deals to be had.  Even if you do not buy one of the Tesla's from Hertz, this move will likely drop the price of used EVs on the market, so keep your eyes open for a deal.

    • Educational 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, David said:

    Very interesting, guess the resale on other OEM EVs is doing much better with real CEOs at the helm rather than a drug using erratic Musk.

    Ford is all over the place with the lightning but everybody else seems fairly consistent

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    Curiosity gets the better of me, so looked for Washington state to the Oregon border. I found the following:

    image.png

    4 Tesla Model 3 of which only one I would consider as it has only almost 34K miles, rest are high mileage.

    1 Tesla Y

    1 Chevy Bolt

    1 Chevy Bolt EUV.

    In using auto trader website, I find 1,084 used EVs for sale. Those in the same price range as above are much lower in mileage. Course also plenty of near new EVs being sold as Certified by dealers. I honestly do not find Hertz sale prices for these EVs motivation for me to consider them for buying.

    Used Electric Cars for Sale Near Me in Seattle, WA - Autotrader

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    40 minutes ago, David said:

    Curiosity gets the better of me, so looked for Washington state to the Oregon border. I found the following:

    image.png

    4 Tesla Model 3 of which only one I would consider as it has only almost 34K miles, rest are high mileage.

    1 Tesla Y

    1 Chevy Bolt

    1 Chevy Bolt EUV.

    In using auto trader website, I find 1,084 used EVs for sale. Those in the same price range as above are much lower in mileage. Course also plenty of near new EVs being sold as Certified by dealers. I honestly do not find Hertz sale prices for these EVs motivation for me to consider them for buying.

    Used Electric Cars for Sale Near Me in Seattle, WA - Autotrader

    This was only announced yesterday, so you're not seeing any of the 20k destined to be sold off on the site yet. The regional offices haven't had time to react.

    Also, they still need to acquire ICE vehicles to replace the fleet, so it will depend on how soon they can get those ordered and delivered too.

    I wonder if the order with Polestar is getting cut also or if this is just Telsa without them saying its just Tesla. 65,000 Polestars is a lot for them.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    trinacriabob

    I'm surprised and not surprised.

    I'm surprised because they had made a commitment and were making a statement.  I'm also surprised that they didn't buy them with any volume purchase incentives.

    I'm not surprised because many renters did not like the Teslas.  They do not have a scan code with a "to do list" for you because it's not obvious what you should be doing to operate all the "necessary" aspects of the car.  Or a sheet they hand you with your rental leaflet. A person sometimes even has to hunt around to find how some things work on a newer ICE car.  We're no longer talking 1999 Cavaliers where you could hop in and go.

    I'm open to EVs in a rental fleet.  I will plan and work around the charging and range issues. The dashboard and its interfaces basically need to be more user-friendly and intuitive.  That's what I ask.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, trinacriabob said:

    I'm surprised and not surprised.

    I'm surprised because they had made a commitment and were making a statement.  I'm also surprised that they didn't buy them with any volume purchase incentives.

    I'm not surprised because many renters did not like the Teslas.  They do not have a scan code with a "to do list" for you because it's not obvious what you should be doing to operate all the "necessary" aspects of the car.  Or a sheet they hand you with your rental leaflet. A person sometimes even has to hunt around to find how some things work on a newer ICE car.  We're no longer talking 1999 Cavaliers where you could hop in and go.

    I'm open to EVs in a rental fleet.  I will plan and work around the charging and range issues. The dashboard and its interfaces basically need to be more user-friendly and intuitive.  That's what I ask.

    Will be interesting to see what the mileage on the additional Tesla EVs that go up for sale as so far the ones they have listed are all high miles so it does not seem to be that folks are not renting them to drive as 50K to 70K miles to me is a high mileage rental auto.

    Agree that they FAILED in properly setting up folks to be successful with renting an EV as people are interested, but will give up when it is harder than a traditional ICE auto to rent.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    VinFast Announces America Will Get the Tiny VF3

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast has been creating a lot of buzz. They launched the VF8 in the United States last summer, and their larger VF9 SUV should come later this year. Although the VF8 did not meet journalist expectations, VinFast is expanding its lineup. This week at CES in Las Vegas, VinFast unveiled two different vehicles. The first is their first pick-truck concept, the VF Wild. Meanwhile, a production-ready subcompact VF3 SUV. Styling-wise, the VF3 looks strikingly similar to the m

    Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

    Mercedes Brings Out a Slew of Tech at CES

    Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system already comes with a plethora of features along with their large Hyperscreen display. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Mercedes displayed the new systems they wanted to implement. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated into the native system and its voice recognition.  This system will use a more empathetic tone which, according to Mercedes, is capable of sarcasm. A combination of ambient interior lighting and haptic feedback embedded

    Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

    ChatGPT Will Soon Be in New Volkswagens

    At the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Volkswagen will show off something interesting. Volkswagen will integrate ChatGPT into its existing IDA voice assistant. This will be offered on vehicles such as the ID electric vehicles, Tiguan, and Passat.  Open AI's ChatGPT won't replace what Volkswagen currently offers. Instead, it will be utilized as a backup assistant if Volkswagen's IDA doesn't have an answer. Theoretically, you could ask your car random questions with

    Consumer Electronics Show (CES)


  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • trinacriabob
      Farewell, Chrysler 300, and Thanks to the Man Who Designed It

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I didn't really care for some of the earlier ones (maybe 2008, 2010, ?) with the round looking headlamps and look that was too retro. In the last refresh, with every single aspect of the car looking cleaner and more refined, I took notice.  Both the 300 and Charger moved forward,  and in tandem, very nicely. And the article is right.  That fine European were RWD was an impetus for that smart move on Chrysler's part. I've always wondered where these guys ... and gals ... who design and style cars got their schooling and training.  They certainly receive accolades for a successful design that the public embraced and had a long run.  Then, I wonder what it must be like to have your design - thinking Chevy Citation - lambasted.  
    • David
      Hertz Selling Off 30% of its EV Fleet because of Tesla

      By David · Posted

      Will be interesting to see what the mileage on the additional Tesla EVs that go up for sale as so far the ones they have listed are all high miles so it does not seem to be that folks are not renting them to drive as 50K to 70K miles to me is a high mileage rental auto. Agree that they FAILED in properly setting up folks to be successful with renting an EV as people are interested, but will give up when it is harder than a traditional ICE auto to rent.
    • Anthony Fongaro
      Ford News: Ford Recalls Their 1.0-liter EcoBoost Engine for Oil Pressure Issues

      By Anthony Fongaro · Posted

      It looks like Ford has another recall. This time, Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost is in the crosshairs. It's being recalled in various 2018-2022 EcoSport SUVs and 2016-2018 Focus models with the tiny three-cylinder. This engine could suffer a loss of engine oil pressure due to a defect with the oil pump drive belt tensioner. The recall says that the belt tensioner arm may fracture because the retention caulk joint isn't strong enough to withstand engine vibrations. If this happens, the tensioner could separate from the backing plate and cause the belt to degrade by losing teeth. The tensioner could separate from the backing plate and cause the belt to degrade by losing teeth. From this, the engine might lose oil pressure which could damage the engine. If you are driving, there may be a loss of engine and braking, which could to an accident. Ford does know of one crash allegedly similar to this issue that had two injuries but no fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened up an investigation into nearly 250,000 EcoSports for reports of alleged engine failure in 2018-2021 models in September. This engine has been under scrutiny since 2022 when NHSTA began the investigation into the Bronco. NHTSA expanded this "catastrophic engine failure probe" in 700,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The 2.7-liter and 3.0-liter EcoBoost are found in the Ford Edge, Explorer, and F-150 along with the Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus. Total number of the affected EcoSport and Focus models is 139,790. Last year, Ford remained the automaker with the most amounts of recalls at 56, affecting 5.6 million cars. That's less than in 2022, when Ford issued 68 recalls for 8.5 million cars.  View full article
    • trinacriabob
      Hertz Selling Off 30% of its EV Fleet because of Tesla

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I'm surprised and not surprised. I'm surprised because they had made a commitment and were making a statement.  I'm also surprised that they didn't buy them with any volume purchase incentives. I'm not surprised because many renters did not like the Teslas.  They do not have a scan code with a "to do list" for you because it's not obvious what you should be doing to operate all the "necessary" aspects of the car.  Or a sheet they hand you with your rental leaflet. A person sometimes even has to hunt around to find how some things work on a newer ICE car.  We're no longer talking 1999 Cavaliers where you could hop in and go. I'm open to EVs in a rental fleet.  I will plan and work around the charging and range issues. The dashboard and its interfaces basically need to be more user-friendly and intuitive.  That's what I ask.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Hertz Selling Off 30% of its EV Fleet because of Tesla

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      This was only announced yesterday, so you're not seeing any of the 20k destined to be sold off on the site yet. The regional offices haven't had time to react. Also, they still need to acquire ICE vehicles to replace the fleet, so it will depend on how soon they can get those ordered and delivered too. I wonder if the order with Polestar is getting cut also or if this is just Telsa without them saying its just Tesla. 65,000 Polestars is a lot for them.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    • There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search