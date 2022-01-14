Tesla CyberTruck 2021 Productions, Nope, 2022, Nope, now 2023 MAYBE?????

December 2021 possible customers and existing customers noticed that the production date for the Cybertruck had dropped off the reservation page at Tesla.com. The CEO later sent out on social media that he would have an update in the near future.

Seems Reuters.com got the 411 on this info as now per a person familiar with the matter informed Reuters yesterday that production is pushed back to the end of 2022 with initial deliveries to be done at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Tesla as an electric car and suv builder has talked about electric semi-trucks and in 2019 revealed the Tesla Cybertruck to a much-flawed introduction, but a very successful reservation of the truck. Production was originally to begin in 2021 with deliveries by the end of the year. Due to the pandemic, Tesla delayed the truck as well as the semi to 2022. Now we learn that the removal of production dates means at the earliest 2023 with some insider revealing that production is supposed to begin at the end of 2022 with deliveries by the end of the first quarter of 2023 or end of March 2023.

Yet, no test mules have been seen, the Texas assembly plant that is to be used for the Tesla Y and Cybertruck is still under construction. Latest picture from 1-11-2022, and as folks know, having the walls up is one thing, installing a production line, testing it and starting production has not been a smooth thing for Tesla.

Rivian has started to in small numbers build the R1T truck and R1S SUV in limited numbers as they look to avoid the quality flaws that Tesla is still dealing with. Ford Motor company is on track to start deliveries of production trucks this spring as they fine tune things with the vast number of F150 Lighting pickup mules they have out. GM has started production of their Hummer pickup mules with production to start fall 2022 with deliveries planned before xmas 2022. Chevrolet and GMC will then have their F150 competitor out in 2023 around the same time as Tesla.

This begs many questions that could be asked as Ford has seen their company stock for the first time ever breach the $100 billion market value surpassing GM at a time that GM is also reaching to break this major company milestone.

CEO Elon Musk has now stated that a detailed product road map will be presented Jan 26th, 2022, at the earning call.

Musk has blamed much of the FAILURE TO LAUNCH on the supply chain nightmare as he tweeted in late November 2021.

Musk has also stated that Model Y production will begin at the Texas assembly plant in early 2022, yet as Tesla has proven, that could mean June 30th which would still be early 2022 as it falls in the first half of the year based on how Tesla tends to stretch things out.

