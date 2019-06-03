Tesla Model Y to be Built in Fremont

Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on Model Y production. Originally thought to be slated for production at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla appears to have changed course.

Reported by Bloomberg, Musk said "Right now our default plan is to produce the Y at Fremont." during an interview on the "Ride the Lightning" podcast. "I was skeptical about whether this made sense at first, but my team convinced me the fastest way to get volume production is to do the Y at Fremont."

In order to free up space in the factory, Tesla plans to move Model S and Model X to a single line, according to current and former employees. Both models have seen sales tumble over the last 6 months as Model 3 sales increased.

Model Y sits on the same platform as the Model 3 and production is set to start in late 2020.

In the same podcast, Tesla made some claims about the upcoming Tesla truck. He said "It won't look like a normal truck. It's going to be pretty sci-fi" adding "It's going to be a truck that is more capable than other trucks. It will be a better truck than an equivalent F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality. That's the aspiration."