  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    You Have Until Sunday To Order A RWD Model S

    By William Maley

      • Order Now!

    After September 24th, Tesla will end production of the rear-wheel drive Model S 75. The model is the cheapest way to get into the Model S with a base price of $69,500. After the 24th, the Model S 75D with its dual motor AWD setup will become the entry-level model with a base price $74,500. This will leave the Model 3 as the only Tesla model that is available with RWD.

    This news was first broke by Electrek back in July, although no official end date was given.

    We can see a couple of reasons for Tesla dropping the RWD Model S 75. One is to help streamline production line and hopefully get more vehicles out. It also gives further differentiation between the Model 3 and Model S.

    Source: Roadshow, Electrek


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Tesla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    balthazar

    The question is, is the slicing off of the bottom S models indicative of a steady march upward on the Model 3 price?

    We already know there's no profit at the $35K level... maybe not at $40K. If the 3 is meant to save the company, will it have to primarily be $45-55K or more?

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    We don't really know where Tesla's profit point is at.   If the Model 3 gets the company profitable look out.  And another thing to consider is Tesla has the badge not he front to get people to buy their cars.  This is something that Nissan, Chevy, Ford, VW, etc don't have.  A car that costs $40k to build, Chevy would have to sell at $40k, Tesla could sell that same car for $50k because it says Tesla on the front, and Tesla is the gotta have product to use a Bob Lutz term.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    44 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    We don't really know where Tesla's profit point is at.   If the Model 3 gets the company profitable look out.  And another thing to consider is Tesla has the badge not he front to get people to buy their cars.  This is something that Nissan, Chevy, Ford, VW, etc don't have.  A car that costs $40k to build, Chevy would have to sell at $40k, Tesla could sell that same car for $50k because it says Tesla on the front, and Tesla is the gotta have product to use a Bob Lutz term.

    Guess I have to disagree as Tesla to me is not a Gotta Have it Item. Exterior is boring, Interior is just as boring. They do nothing to make me want to have their products. 

    Technology is cool and I love it, but I will wait to some other company builds an EV that I gotta have.

    I find the Bollinger B1 SUV a better EV SUV than Tesla. That is probably due to the more brick offroad look and functionality than the Tesla.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Tesla's profit point is difficult to pinpoint, yes. But obviously it's well above the current scenario of losing three-quarters of a billion /yr. Adding a much lower priced model with a margin so thin they company decided to bar selling at the advertised base price for the short term is NOT a good sign. Further, continued development on other vehicles (Model Y, semi, small truck) will just continue to suck capital.

     

    A car that costs $40k to build, Chevy would have to sell at $40k

    Where did you get this 'information'?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    He's making a case for name brand value is all. Telsa sells on it's name, Chevy, except for Corvette and Tahoe/Suburban, can't do that.

     

    I've never been all that interested in the looks of Tesla, but I like the technology. When I do go to a plug in of some sort, it probably won't be Tesla unless they really change up the styling. Volvo is my first choice as the moment.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I like the look of the Model S. The re-freshed one  with the new nose. The older front end has gotten stale and out-dated.

    The silhouette is still slippery and sleek.  Despite the design being on sale now for 5 years, it holds its own in sexiness.

    Red-Model-S-side.jpg

    Its got that fast-back look that says "speed"!

    Albeit Id prefer if Tesla would re-freshen the back end as they did with the front end just a tad just for change's sake.unpluggedperformancetesla.jpg

    Honestly...there arent any pure 100% EVs out there to truly compare it to in looks still in 2017...(in its price range and EV range and position in the market place...a Chevy Bolt perhaps...but a Chevy Bolt is not a sports sedan in the high end of the luxury world of cars...

    No...it does not have jelly bean looks...

    The car is rounded, yes...cars have NOT been square since the 1980s...and even then, rounded cars were starting then...Ford Taurus anyone...

    The 1990s Caprice was a jelly bean...the Taurus had 2-3 generations of jellybean-ess to them......the 1992 Pontiac Grand Am was totally jellybean...today's cars...not so much...

    Hell...Id argue...if we gonna go down the jellybean road...that the GM GMT360 SUV is jellybean...

    (yes...these are Oldsmobile Bravadas in reality...the Chevy version hides the rounded areas, unlike the Oldsmobile versions where Oldsmobile, Buick and SAAB embrace the curves)

    2007_buick_rainier_4dr-suv_cxl_fq_oem_2_

    2006_saab_9-7x_4dr-suv_53i_rq_oem_1_500.

     

     

     

     

    Actually...the Model S sedan kinda reminds me of the late 1960s GM A-Body fastback muscle car coupes both in silhouette and 3/4 view fastback styling. Obviously I am not trying to say that both cars are the same...but in style, purpose, sleekness the share the same qualities

    96650_Side_Profile_Web.jpg

    Both even have above the rear wheels, accented fenders...

    157305_Rear_3-4_Web.jpg

     

    The Olds442 is rounded all around...but NOBODY DARES call the Olds a jellybean shape though...

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×