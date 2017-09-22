You Have Until Sunday To Order A RWD Model S

After September 24th, Tesla will end production of the rear-wheel drive Model S 75. The model is the cheapest way to get into the Model S with a base price of $69,500. After the 24th, the Model S 75D with its dual motor AWD setup will become the entry-level model with a base price $74,500. This will leave the Model 3 as the only Tesla model that is available with RWD.

This news was first broke by Electrek back in July, although no official end date was given.

We can see a couple of reasons for Tesla dropping the RWD Model S 75. One is to help streamline production line and hopefully get more vehicles out. It also gives further differentiation between the Model 3 and Model S.

Source: Roadshow, Electrek