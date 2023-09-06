Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Century for the Next Century, Toyota Launches Century SUV

      Meeting the demands of the 21st century, a new chauffeur-driven vehicle to meet the demands of a new age, welcome the Century SUV. 

    Toyota has had for the rich and powerful their Century car for the Japanese market only for decades. This chauffeur-driven car was a coveted auto that never was allowed to be exported out of Japan.

    Today, Toyota has announced a new chauffeur-driven Century for the 21st century in meeting the demands of a new age, new generation while maintaining the inheritance of the history of what made Century so special. The Century SUV while being a new shape, combines elegance, comfort and functionality as demanded in this new age of automotive excitement.

    001.png

    Toyota streamed the launch making a statement of the following:

    • A bold design with an elegant and graceful silhouette that incorporates Japanese aesthetic elements.
    • Based on a concept of human-centeredness, the interior space is designed to provide an even more safe and comfortable travel experience for rear-seat passengers as well as the driver.
    • The newly developed plug-in hybrid system, which inherits the quietness of the Century and delivers both environmental performance and powerful, exhilarating ride befitting the future of chauffeur-driven vehicles.

    The Century chauffeur-driven sedan debuted in 1967 as the premium Toyota executive car. The market had been dominated by U.S. and European luxury brands till now. Embodying the unrivaled spirit of omotenashi, or hospitality, ensuring that the important passengers reached their destinations safely and in comfort. The Century Sedan has been doing this for the last 5 plus decades.

    Today's Century SUV is launched with the following outline:

    1. Majestic, dignified body design with both horizontal and vertical form features. From the hand engraved phoenix emblem to the mirror finish.
      1. 019.jpg
      2. 085.jpg
    2. Interior space designed with the concept of being human-centered to realize comfortable travel time. From the fully reclining rear seats to the finely hones audio system and the rear doors that open to a wide 75-degrees allowing for elegant entry and exit of the SUV. Be it that the Century SUV is chauffer-driven or owner-driven, the cockpit is designed for ease of use by all, allowing focus on their driving with minimal distractions.
      1. 034.jpg
      2. 056.jpg
    3. Powertrain of the 21st century, delivering performance while exceeding expectations. The all new 3.5-liter V6 hybrid system achieves both performance and a quieter drive for both driver and passenger.
      1. 081.jpg
    4. The all new Century SUV is built on the Toyota TNGA platform with a high-rigidity body. This allows superior handling along with noise-reduction as well as privacy quietness associated with a chauffer-driven vehicle.
      1. 080.jpg

    The 2024 Century SUV has the following specifications:

    • Length - 5,205mm or 205 inches
    • Width - 1,990 mm or 78 inches
    • Height - 1,805 mm or 71 inches
    • Wheelbase - 2,950 mm or 116 inches
    • Couple distance - 1,220 mm or 48 inches
    • Weight - 2,570 kg or 5,666 pounds
    • Capacity - 4 persons

    While Toyota talks about this as being a Japan only auto, the all-new Century SUV is built on their global TNGA platform, a first for the Century line and it has their global all-new Hybrid system. Both would imply that this auto which is slated for just 30 hand built per month could become a global auto designed to take on the top Luxury SUVs in the world such as the Mercedes EQS SUV, Cadillac Escalade, etc.

    Check out all the images and details here in the press release folder of images:

    Toyota Century SUV - Cheers & Gears (cheersandgears.com)

    023.jpg

    Toyota Launching New Century in Japan

    oldshurst442

    Does Toyota EVER create something in their OWN image when entering a new luxury segment?  Or do they ALWAYS have to copy somebody else's style?

    This one looks like a Rolls Royce Cullinan

    Inventory - Rolls Royce Motor Cars OC

     

    Although I must say, the Toyota looks to be more refined as a design.  But that aint sayin' much.

    This is yet another reason as to why I hate Toyota.   They are afraid to use their own design languaga and would rather play it safe with someone else's hit and copy that.  

    Toyota has been its best styling wise, when they have been PROUD of their OWN history and presented their OWN style behind the cars they design and sell.   

    :Toyota:

    Robert Hall

    The front looks like a mix of Lincoln and Genesis styling cues.. 

    And this photo got me thinking that the headlights would look great retrofit to a GMT-400 or GMT-800...

    Toyota-Century-SUV-Front-Teaser-main-1024x576-2.jpg

    David
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Does Toyota EVER create something in their OWN image when entering a new luxury segment?  Or do they ALWAYS have to copy somebody else's style?

    This one looks like a Rolls Royce Cullinan

    Inventory - Rolls Royce Motor Cars OC

     

    Although I must say, the Toyota looks to be more refined as a design.  But that aint sayin' much.

    This is yet another reason as to why I hate Toyota.   They are afraid to use their own design languaga and would rather play it safe with someone else's hit and copy that.  

    Toyota has been its best styling wise, when they have been PROUD of their OWN history and presented their OWN style behind the cars they design and sell.   

    :Toyota:

    Gotta keep in mind the Japanese culture of everyone fit in, never be negative and blend with the world. As such, they I agree they have copied and made it more refined of other existing products. Toyota has lost there way in some ways and create crazy Predator autos in others.

