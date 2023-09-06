Century for the Next Century, Toyota Launches Century SUV

Toyota has had for the rich and powerful their Century car for the Japanese market only for decades. This chauffeur-driven car was a coveted auto that never was allowed to be exported out of Japan.

Today, Toyota has announced a new chauffeur-driven Century for the 21st century in meeting the demands of a new age, new generation while maintaining the inheritance of the history of what made Century so special. The Century SUV while being a new shape, combines elegance, comfort and functionality as demanded in this new age of automotive excitement.

Toyota streamed the launch making a statement of the following:

A bold design with an elegant and graceful silhouette that incorporates Japanese aesthetic elements.

Based on a concept of human-centeredness, the interior space is designed to provide an even more safe and comfortable travel experience for rear-seat passengers as well as the driver.

The newly developed plug-in hybrid system, which inherits the quietness of the Century and delivers both environmental performance and powerful, exhilarating ride befitting the future of chauffeur-driven vehicles.

The Century chauffeur-driven sedan debuted in 1967 as the premium Toyota executive car. The market had been dominated by U.S. and European luxury brands till now. Embodying the unrivaled spirit of omotenashi, or hospitality, ensuring that the important passengers reached their destinations safely and in comfort. The Century Sedan has been doing this for the last 5 plus decades.

Today's Century SUV is launched with the following outline:

Majestic, dignified body design with both horizontal and vertical form features. From the hand engraved phoenix emblem to the mirror finish. Interior space designed with the concept of being human-centered to realize comfortable travel time. From the fully reclining rear seats to the finely hones audio system and the rear doors that open to a wide 75-degrees allowing for elegant entry and exit of the SUV. Be it that the Century SUV is chauffer-driven or owner-driven, the cockpit is designed for ease of use by all, allowing focus on their driving with minimal distractions. Powertrain of the 21st century, delivering performance while exceeding expectations. The all new 3.5-liter V6 hybrid system achieves both performance and a quieter drive for both driver and passenger. The all new Century SUV is built on the Toyota TNGA platform with a high-rigidity body. This allows superior handling along with noise-reduction as well as privacy quietness associated with a chauffer-driven vehicle.

The 2024 Century SUV has the following specifications:

Length - 5,205mm or 205 inches

Width - 1,990 mm or 78 inches

Height - 1,805 mm or 71 inches

Wheelbase - 2,950 mm or 116 inches

Couple distance - 1,220 mm or 48 inches

Weight - 2,570 kg or 5,666 pounds

Capacity - 4 persons

While Toyota talks about this as being a Japan only auto, the all-new Century SUV is built on their global TNGA platform, a first for the Century line and it has their global all-new Hybrid system. Both would imply that this auto which is slated for just 30 hand built per month could become a global auto designed to take on the top Luxury SUVs in the world such as the Mercedes EQS SUV, Cadillac Escalade, etc.

Check out all the images and details here in the press release folder of images:

Toyota Century SUV - Cheers & Gears (cheersandgears.com)

Toyota Launching New Century in Japan