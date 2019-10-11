Jump to content
    Toyota Re-Imagines the Mirai

      ...from ugly duckling to beautiful swan...

    2021_Mirai_003.jpgThe current generation Toyota Mirai has never been a "looker". It seemed like some sort of Prius with a glandular problem.  Toyota hopes to change that and make the fuel cell vehicle sexy with the new 2021 Toyota Mirai Sedan Concept.

    The new concept sits on a rear-wheel drive platform and sports an new, more powerful fuel cell powertrain.  Toyota claims a 30-percent increase in driving range with increased hydrogen capacity. 

    Most importantly thought, Toyota un-weirded the Mirai so that it now looks like something that might sit in a Lexus showroom rather than Toyota. 

    The next generation Toyota Mirai will go on sale in late 2020.

    2021_Mirai_10.jpg

    Source: Toyota Media

    USA-1

    I see some current Lincoln Continental in the back end and side and is that a baleen whale mouth for a grille? Those Toyota/Lexus spindle grilles they've been using for years are just not appealing at all. Interior is decent, but strange. Is that the AC vent cutting through the screen on the left? Looks like they could have cut in the same style vent as the others right below it in that blank area of the dash and it would follow the same line as the others as well. ??  

