Toyota Re-Imagines the Mirai

In a straight line? Seriously? It's .4 sec. difference and CTS-V smokes them on the track with the badass GM Alpha 2 chassis and it's still available on the Cadillac website to order and purchase, ATS is gone on the site. the CT5-V Blackwing and CT6-V Blackwing are picking up where ATS-V and CTS-V left off. I'm talking about mid size sedans and so were you until you just now brought up wagons and we don't care about wagons in this country, they don't sell well with any manf. I just stated above that the CT6 is for sure staying per word I got from a GM/Cadillac insider. The $100k Cadillac's are worth all that and some and it's a bargain when it's staying with or besting the $200k euro cars. S Class is way overpriced being over $200k now, not saying it's not pretty nice inside, just not $200k nice all around. There was a lot less competition 20 years ago in this country. There was no Tesla, Cadillac and Mercedes as well as other luxury makes have lost sales to them, Volvo was nearly extinct and has made huge strides in the last 5-10 years, there was no Genesis formerly Hyundai Genesis (again trying to figure out who they are) even though they aren't on the same level with their horrendous chassis they do sell as a luxury make and Mercedes didn't have 900 different models to get buried in (being sarcastic, but seriously way too many). FWD/AWD luxury crossovers sell well here, the XT4 and XT5 have been selling really well XT4 is 4th overall right now hanging with the Audi Q5, Lexus NX and Volvo XC60 out of 19 other makes/models in small luxury SUV sales , XT6 which is just launching will sell well too and the new 2021 Escalade is going to be amazing. Don't forget the GLA based off the CLA is a FWD/AWD crossover so it too would be going after XT4, Q5 and NX.