    As the Diesel Emits: EPA Approves Fix for 70,000 Volkswagen 2.0L TDI Models

    By William Maley

      • We have finally have a fix for the Volkswagen 2.0L TDI, at least for 70,000 of them

    Some good news for Volkswagen as the Environmental Protection Agency has approved a fix for a select number of vehicles equipped with the 2.0L TDI. Reuters reports that the fix available for 70,000 vehicles will come in two phases. Right now, vehicles eligible for the fix will get a software update. The following year, Volkswagen will install more software, diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst, and NOx catalyst.

    Now for the bad news, this fix is only available on the 2015 Audi A3, Volkswagen Beetle, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, and Passat. Volkswagen is still waiting on approval for fixes on the remaining 400,000 vehicles.

    "With today's approval, VW can offer vehicle owners the choice to keep and fix their car, or to have it bought back," the EPA said in a statement. The agency also noted the fix would "not affect vehicle fuel economy, reliability, or durability."

    We have to wonder how many owners will take Volkswagen up on the fix. The buyback option has proven to be very popular - getting the value of the vehicle before the scandal was brought to light.

    If there is one silver lining, Volkswagen will be able to sell the 2015 model year diesel vehicles once fixed.

    Source: Reuters

    dfelt

    I say crush em, crush em all!

    Even after the fix, the value will be low, so good deal for used car buyers, I bet most will take the buy out offer. After all more and more people are questioning if they can even trust VW.

    Frisky Dingo
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I say crush em, crush em all!

    Even after the fix, the value will be low, so good deal for used car buyers, I bet most will take the buy out offer. After all more and more people are questioning if they can even trust VW.

     

    On the contrary, we have deposits on nearly every remaining new and used TDI we have on our lot to purchase if VW's fix extends to them.

     

    Passing your opinion off as fact doesn't make it so.

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, Frisky Dingo said:

     

    On the contrary, we have deposits on nearly every remaining new and used TDI we have on our lot to purchase if VW's fix extends to them.

     

    Passing your opinion off as fact doesn't make it so.

    Must be a local thing as diesel is crazy high compared to regular gas or CNG and washington state gives so much to go EV, so diesel is the last thing anyone out here wants.

    Frisky Dingo
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Must be a local thing as diesel is crazy high compared to regular gas or CNG and washington state gives so much to go EV, so diesel is the last thing anyone out here wants.

    It stays roughly the same as premium fuel here. Seeing as how these cars easily net MPG 8-10+ more than gas models, it's a beneficial move. Not sure it's much of a factor regardless. The people that want these cars are going to buy them, and not much is going to stop them.

    daves87rs
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Must be a local thing as diesel is crazy high compared to regular gas or CNG and washington state gives so much to go EV, so diesel is the last thing anyone out here wants.

    Nope, Frisky is right on this one...while their will be some bit of  a discount, there are people here also waiting for for them. My local VW dealer has buyers for 6 out of the 10 coming back so far.

     

    Besides, I'd rather them back on the road being used anyways....I've seen more than enough cars and trucks crushed back when the big trade in more gas guzzlers years back. Don't believe in destroying any car after that mess.....

