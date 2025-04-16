Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volkswagen Adds More Turbo to Tiguan

      All Tiguans are turbos, this one has more.

    2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo - RearNew York - The updated 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan hasn't quite reached the U.S. yet, but at the New York International Auto Show today, Volkwagen took the wraps off an higher performance version of their small crossover. 

    Volkswagen is calling this the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo, quite a mouthful and somewhat confusing with the Turbo moniker as all Tiguans are come equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. In standard form, the turbocharged engine in the regular Tiguan produces 184 horsepower and 224 lb-ft of torque.  For the "Turbo" model, VW pulls technology from the GTI in the form of a larger turbocharger and some upgraded strength engine internals.  For the Tiguan R-Line Turbo, power jumps 67 horsepower and 51 lb-ft of torque, bringing the grand total to 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.  This makes it a higher output than VW's own hot hatch, the GTI which clocks in at 241 horsepower. That 258 lb-ft is available over a broad rpm range of 1900 - 5400 rpm. The Tiguan Turbo sends this extra power through an 8-speed automatic to the standard 4Motion all-wheel drive. 

    While more power is great, the new Tiguan also drops 170 lbs of weight benefiting both performance and fuel economy.

    2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo - Interior DashboardSitting at the top of the Tiguan lineup, Volkswagen adds more luxury touches to the interior as well. Enhancements, such as premium materials like genuine American walnut wood décor, a wrapped and double-stitched center console, and upgraded Varenna leather seating surfaces. The gear shifter has now been moved onto the steering column, freeing up space for a large center console that enhances storage in the cabin. The Tiguan is offered exclusively in a two-row configuration for the North American region.

    The third-generation Tiguan benefits from a next-gen infotainment system and user interface for a tech-forward experience. The next generation of Volkswagen’s 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro system is standard, and a new central infotainment system with MIB4 technology features a standard 15.0-inch display on this top trim. A Driving Experience Dial located in the center console allows for easy adjustment of volume along with Drive Mode Select and the new Atmospheres feature, which combines synchronized ambient lighting and audio settings.

    The top-trim Tiguan features an impressive array of standard comfort and convenience features. Wireless charging and App-Connect ensure seamless connectivity, while 3-zone Climatronic® Touch automatic climate keeps occupants comfortable. Other standard upscale features include a head-up display, 30-color ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon™ sound system, a power Easy/Open Close tailgate, 12-way power front seats with quilted leather seating surfaces and 10-point full-back massage and ventilation, heated rear outboard seats, and a heated steering wheel.

    Safety measures increase as well with the addition of 4 more airbags over the previous model. 

    2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo

    Availability and pricing of the all-new 2026 Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo will be announced closer to launch this Fall.

     

    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, Paolino said:

    I really like that interior...

    Agree, that is such a superior interior over the U.S. basic Black everything even in top line performance models.

    So, over all black interior.

    I do like the green exterior color too, nice that it matches more of the ID family of style on the exterior.

    A Horse With No Name
    22 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    They should have made a "GTI" version of this a decade ago. It seemed like an easy cash cow for them. Charge an extra 5-10k for parts already paid for?!? I love the idea of this. 

    I do as well, but I am on the truck bandwagen at the moment.  And Given VW reliability, methinks I would still buy a Subaru. 

    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I do as well, but I am on the truck bandwagen at the moment.  And Given VW reliability, methinks I would still buy a Subaru. 

    I am excited to see the under $30K Slate EV Pickup that Jeff Bezo is backing with his billions.

    We have 5 1/2 days till the reveal
    Slate FAQ

