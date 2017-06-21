It seems Volkswagen is going forward with sending the I.D. Buzz concept into production.

"Emotional cars are very important for the brand. We are selling loads of Beetles still, particularly in US markets. But we will also have the Microbus that we showed, which we have recently decided we will build," said Herbert Diess, head of Volkswagen to Auto Express.

It confirms a report back in February where a source revealed that the I.D. Buzz would go into production in 2022. Diess was a big fan of the concept in part due to the design being similar to the Microbus. As we reported, the I.D. Buzz "is a feel-good throwback to the days when VW stood for flower power, not toxic pollutants."

Diess did not say when the production version of the I.D. Buzz would go into production.

Source: Auto Express