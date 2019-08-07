Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volkswagen Golf R Dropped for 2020

      ...No official word as yet on a potential return...

    As we reported in May, Volkswagen is making big cuts to the Golf lineup in the US.  Already announced for end of production in 2019 are the Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack

    For 2020, the current base Mk7 Golf returns and will be offered in just one trim, called the Value Edition that includes features like Keyless entry, Wifi, heated seats, and 16-Inch alloy wheels while the GTI will come in S and SE trims. Missing from the 2020 lineup is the Golf R.  Volkswagen has confirmed to Motor Authority that the Golf R has reached end of production for the current generation. 

    The Mk8 generation will likely see the base Golf removed from the US lineup and the GTI and Golf R will be the only entries.  We'll see the Mk8 generation Golf introduced in the fall of this year for European production in 2020, but the U.S. won't see the new version of the Golf/GTI at dealerships until the 2021 model year. 

    Source: Motor Authority
    Image: Volkswagen

    smk4565

    I think the problem with the Golf R is cost, those are over $40k and it is a VW Golf.   A GTI is $13k less and a lot more manageable monthly payment wise for the demographic that is buying Golfs.

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    I think the problem with the Golf R is cost, those are over $40k and it is a VW Golf.   A GTI is $13k less and a lot more manageable monthly payment wise for the demographic that is buying Golfs.

    It's most likely coming back.. .just not for 2020.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's most likely coming back.. .just not for 2020.

    Wonder if MEB will play a part in the Golf R coming back. 🤔

