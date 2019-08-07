Volkswagen Golf R Dropped for 2020

As we reported in May, Volkswagen is making big cuts to the Golf lineup in the US. Already announced for end of production in 2019 are the Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack.

For 2020, the current base Mk7 Golf returns and will be offered in just one trim, called the Value Edition that includes features like Keyless entry, Wifi, heated seats, and 16-Inch alloy wheels while the GTI will come in S and SE trims. Missing from the 2020 lineup is the Golf R. Volkswagen has confirmed to Motor Authority that the Golf R has reached end of production for the current generation.

The Mk8 generation will likely see the base Golf removed from the US lineup and the GTI and Golf R will be the only entries. We'll see the Mk8 generation Golf introduced in the fall of this year for European production in 2020, but the U.S. won't see the new version of the Golf/GTI at dealerships until the 2021 model year.